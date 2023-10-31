Veteran Igbo actress Patience Ozokwo is known for playing the roles of a wicked mum or mother-in-law

A video of the actress in a Yoruba movie fluently speaking the language has stirred reactions

Many people hailed Mama G as she fondly called for her versatility and dedication to her career

A video of veteran actress Patience Ozokwo speaking Yoruba fluently despite being an Igbo woman has surfaced online.

Mama G as she is fondly called, stayed true to her 'wicked mother/mother-in-law' character as she got rid of a young lady who wanted to marry her son.

Netizens react to video of Patience Ozokwo speaking Yoruba Photo credit: @patienceozokwo

To the shock of may, the actress executed the role and spoke like a Yoruba woman.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Patience Ozokwo's video

Many people applauded the actress for effortlessly playing her role, read comments below:

iamdammyomotayo:

"I NEVER EXPECTED IT."

biolabayo1:

"It's not her first yoruba movie though, she acted my mom in Eyin Oka years back."

theajadiolajumoke:

"Person that lived all her life in Lagos, it will be surprising if she doesn’t know how to speak sha."

fisa_bim:

"Abeg what’s the name of the movie? Mama G no dey carry last for this type of role."

queen_lizzy_ochi:

"Mama G for a reason."

gistandmemesblog:

"I can imagine how many times she practice that role."

hemmydahfilmz:

"Wrong casting."

iam_johndammy:

"Yoruba too simple."

smtosyn:

"Oh Woow. Go mama ❤️"

oludareoketade:

"Thumbs up for Mama G."

therealbigbaaaby:

"It will be falling hand if she can’t speak sef."

