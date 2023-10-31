“She Is Going to My Husband Us Until We’re Tired”: Temi Otedola Tensions Fans in Mr Eazi’s Jacket
- Despite the absence of proof of their wedding, Temi Otedola has continued to brag about Mr Eazi being her husband
- The billionaire daughter and fashionista in a new post on her page, shared a beautiful photo and her husband's jacket
- Temi's post got netizens gushing over her and the bragging rights she earned being married to the singer
Just recently, Temi Otedola sparked huge reactions on social media with a tweet where she called singer Mr Eazi her husband.
The pair had been engaged and the billionaire daughter hinted that they already got married.
In a new post on her Instagram page, Temi shared a stunning photo in a wine cellar, rocking an all-black outfit.
In her caption, the fashionista revealed she stole her husband, Mr Eazi's jacket.
She wrote:
"Stole my husbands jacket."
See the post below:
Reactions to Temi Otedola's tweet
The fashionista got netizens gushing over her beauty and new status. Read some comments gathered below:
ebuka:
"Yo @mreazi, use her facial products as revenge. Always works."
sharonooja:
"A beautiful wife."
_thecutebella:
"Stole your husband jacket, eat ur husband food, yan yan yan yan yan. So we single watin make we steal?"
ikemeamara:
"Your husband shirt is also yours, saving this caption till my man wife me"
_.nkem:
"Husband has such a nice ring to it! Love it!"
te_mi_topee:
"Theymi is going to “my husband” us until we are tired, here for it!!!"
asoebiafrica:
"My Husband, My Husband yasss."
_doojah_:
"Omg!! It’s official, I promise I’m not crying."
gbemii_g:
"Temi allow us breatheeeee nah, my husband! my husband !! Ki lo sele gan gan."
queenbee_eneyi:
"Stolen clothes are the best."
