Despite the absence of proof of their wedding, Temi Otedola has continued to brag about Mr Eazi being her husband

The billionaire daughter and fashionista in a new post on her page, shared a beautiful photo and her husband's jacket

Temi's post got netizens gushing over her and the bragging rights she earned being married to the singer

Just recently, Temi Otedola sparked huge reactions on social media with a tweet where she called singer Mr Eazi her husband.

The pair had been engaged and the billionaire daughter hinted that they already got married.

Netizens react to Temi Otedola's new photo Photo credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

In a new post on her Instagram page, Temi shared a stunning photo in a wine cellar, rocking an all-black outfit.

In her caption, the fashionista revealed she stole her husband, Mr Eazi's jacket.

She wrote:

"Stole my husbands jacket."

Reactions to Temi Otedola's tweet

The fashionista got netizens gushing over her beauty and new status. Read some comments gathered below:

ebuka:

"Yo @mreazi, use her facial products as revenge. Always works."

sharonooja:

"A beautiful wife."

_thecutebella:

"Stole your husband jacket, eat ur husband food, yan yan yan yan yan. So we single watin make we steal?"

ikemeamara:

"Your husband shirt is also yours, saving this caption till my man wife me"

_.nkem:

"Husband has such a nice ring to it! Love it!"

te_mi_topee:

"Theymi is going to “my husband” us until we are tired, here for it!!!"

asoebiafrica:

"My Husband, My Husband yasss."

_doojah_:

"Omg!! It’s official, I promise I’m not crying."

gbemii_g:

"Temi allow us breatheeeee nah, my husband! my husband !! Ki lo sele gan gan."

queenbee_eneyi:

"Stolen clothes are the best."

Source: Legit.ng