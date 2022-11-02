Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer, Made, has left the dating scene and is well on his way to becoming a married man

The music star proposed marriage to his longtime girlfriend, Inedoye, and she accepted to be his wife

Made shared a photo of his bae’s emotional reaction after she accepted his proposal as congratulations poured in from fans

Popular Nigerian singer, Made Kuti, the son of Afrobeats star, Femi Kuti, has now gotten engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Inedoye.

Taking to his official social media page on Instagram, the Grammy-nominated star shared the good news with his fans.

The 28-year-old shared a photo of his girlfriend’s emotional reaction after he popped the marriage question to her.

Singer Made Kuti proposes to girlfriend. Photos: @madekuti

Source: Instagram

Taking to his caption, Made gushed over his 24-year-old bae and about them being the newest fiancé and fiancée in town ❤️.

He went ahead to note that even though there is a lot of pain in the world, sharing the pain with her and fighting for a better world with her makes it all worth it.

In his words:

“There’s a lot of pain in the world everyday. But sharing that pain and fighting for a better world with you makes it all worth living for. I can’t wait to see the future we build together. I love you ❤️”

See the post below:

Congratulations pour in for Made and his wife-to-be

Many fans gushed over the good news and they took to the singer’s comment section to celebrate the couple. Read what some of them had to say below:

k8henshaw:

"Awwwwwwwwwww congratulations to you both."

yeniakuti:

"I am coming late to the table o!! Congratulations my darlings. I pray you have a wonderful life together. @madekuti and @__inedoye"

enioluwaofficial:

"Awwww! Congratulations to you and yours!❤️"

chefyeidekuti:

"Yes!! Big Congratulations sweeties! ❤️❤️"

bendancerng:

"This is best news in the month of NOVEMBER to me…. Glad for this great union brother… CONGRATULATIONS . Who dey check am ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

bunmi_olunloyo:

"Awwwwwwwwwww congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

funkekut:

"Yesssss!!! Congratulations my Darlings. Love you Both❤️"

officialomololu:

"Congratulations Brother.. "

gbenga_og:

"Congrats my Boy!!!!!! Literally saw this relationship start in shrine @madekuti"

Congratulations to the couple.

Made Kuti narrates how man tried to get his babe

Grammy award nominee, Made Kuti, sparked reactions on social media after he shared his experience while he was on a flight with his partner.

The singer took to his Twitter page to narrate how he and his partner were all over each other before a lady who pretended to be a hairstylist interfered and got his babe's number.

According to him:

"A man saw me together with my partner on a flight holding hands, cuddling, etc He sent one lady (pretending to be a hairstylist) to collect my partner's number."

Source: Legit.ng