Nigerian Afrobeat icon Seun Kuti weighed in on the viral reports about the popular aphrodisiac seller Jaruma

Legit.ng previously reported that Jaruma buzzed the internet days ago over her detention in an Abuja rehab centre

Seun, who apparently had it rough with the businesswoman, took to social media to lambast her supporters

Nigerian Afrobeat star Seun Kuti has criticised famous aphrodisiac dealer Jaruma upon hearing that she had checked into a rehabilitation centre.

The news that Jaruma was at a rehab clinic in Karu, Abuja, for alleged substance addiction spread over the weekend.

Seun Kuti reacts to reports of Jaruma in rehab Credit: @jarumaempire, @bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

The reports of her requesting bedroom activities with the opposite gender while in rehab also caught the curiosity of many.

Seun shared his happiness over Jaruma's current circumstances online after hearing the news.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She had once called for his arrest for unknown reasons, and he claimed that his 'juju' had finally caught up with her.

He also said that everybody who had ever criticised him would suffer the consequences, referencing the August fire that destroyed comedian AY Makun's home in Lagos.

The singer wrote:

"SO UNA NO TELL ME SAY MY JUJU DON CATCH THAT PROSTITUTE WEY DEY SELL, TOTO LOTION GIVE GIRLS.

"See, let me tell all of you children. I AM AN AFRICAN O AND ALL OF UNA WEY TRY ME, I DEY TRY UNA BACK. FROM THE BURNT HOUSE COMEDIAN TO THE CRAZY TOTO CREAM SELLER UNA DEY MADT!!!"

See his post and a video of him speaking on the matter below:

Seun Kuti's video sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

poshest_hope:

"Na people wey use her products I p!t¥ pass."

officialmaryambooth:

"Going to rehab takes courage I’m glad she took that step and she’s a warrior that I know and she will surely pass through it. It’s a pity for senseless humans to see going to rehab as a shame or mocking people for doing it.

"As long as it is good for her mental health it is not a bad thing. Moreover 99.9% of us needs rehab. Whether it’s from addiction or mental state of mind. It could be depression or anxiety only dumb people see going to rehab as a bad thing for others."

harleeymarh:

"But the girl is dmn smart... The kind of people's brain she has played on. Kaaaai!!!"

red.cap.chief:

"All these People always saying don’t celebrate people’s downfall are funny …So you’re praying for your enemies to be healthy and strong to keep attacking you?"

pepepretti_herself:

"I heard her products were laced with substances too. Her customers must be going through a lot now. Withdrawal syndrome."

my_thriftvendor.ng:

"You know, sometimes I wonder if this is truly Kuti's descendant cos he mehn, he talks more than he sings."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Wait Jaruma & Seun in the same equation? How????? What did I miss?

theoreafolayan:

"Egbon, a rehab isn't a shameful thing. She's trying to get help. You too, seek help."

Did Jaruma reveal the pot Judy Austin put Yul Edochie in?

Controversial Nigerian socialite Jaruma shared her thoughts on the trending Yul Edochie and Judy Austin situation.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the self-acclaimed relationship therapist posted a video of herself stirring a mixture inside a big pot.

As Jaruma continued to stir, she was heard making a side comment about how the big pot was the same type Judy had put Yul inside.

Source: Legit.ng