Nigerian actor Yul Edochie is yet to get over the barbaric incident that occurred recently at the University of Port Harcourt

Recall Legit.ng reported that a young Uniport student killed and harvested his girlfriend's organs recently

The Nollywood star, also an alumnus of the federal university, shared his observations about the younger generation

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has shared his take on the viral news of a University of Port Harcourt student who murdered his girlfriend.

The Rivers State Police Command detained Demain Okoligwe, a 400-level Petrochemical Engineering student of Uniport, for killing and harvesting his girlfriend's organs at his apartment on NTA Road in Ozuoba, Port Harcourt, according to a previous report by Legit.ng.

Yul, who happens to be an alumnus of the prestigious university, expressed his candid thoughts on the tragic incident.

The actor berated Nigerian youths, who are much more interested in making money than developing themselves and building their skill.

Yul advised the younger generations to ignore the superficial success showcased on social media and instead focus on following the legal process to make it in life.

Yul Edochie's video sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from neizens below:

itisugochukwu:

"Baba, you no suppose dey advise anybody abeg. Go home and activate ring light with Judy."

femijobi1_:

"Oga just want to enter people's hearts by force, they will still not give you a role in Asaba movie."

kelvinmoment_:

"You no tell yourself this one oh when you dey pursue clout with bike oh."

scenty_collection:

"I knw say him voice de trigger wuna. Someone said he should Goan n advise Judy to leave him alone."

ble_ssing_sunday:

"Person say Odogwu inside bottle don drop quote."

imisi.23:

You didn’t k!! Your ex wife physically, but you did mentally. How can you betr@y your wife after 19yrs of marriage? Isn’t that a ne@r death sentence? Thank God she came out strong."

uniqueobioraosagie:

"Money is paper indeed but u used money to oppressed Mr Obasi abeg shift joor charity begins at home."

ezegbakagbaka:

"Your actions could have killed May Nna… thank God the social media community remained by her side. Nwokem you’re no different from that boy."

amakaekened:

"Money is paper but you enter Abuja since you didn't see the paper in South East, mtcheww dey."

Yul Edochie dragged for saying God is with him

Legit. ng had reported that fans abused Edochie for saying God was with him. The actor had shared a post amid the lawsuit slammed on him by his first wife.

He wrote that the God that parted the Red Sea was with him, so he couldn't keep calm because of that.

The actor declared that he would be disturbing people on social media, which means all the things he had experienced after marrying Judy Austin were not enough to make him humble.

Source: Legit.ng