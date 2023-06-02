Controversial Nigerian relationship therapist, Jaruma, has weighed in on the Yul Edochie and Judy Austin drama

The socialite shared a video of herself stirring a mixture in a big pot and noted that it was the type of pot Judy used for Yul

Jaruma’s post on the Yul and Judy situation stirred a series of mixed feelings as netizens reacted to it

Controversial Nigerian socialite Jaruma has shared her thoughts on the trending Yul Edochie and Judy Austin situation.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the relationship therapist posted a video of herself stirring a mixture inside a big pot.

As Jaruma continued to stir, she was heard making a side comment about how the big pot was the same type Judy had put Yul inside.

Fans react as Jaruma speaks on Judy Austin and Yul Edochie. Photos: @jaruma_empire, @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“You see this big pot, you see this very big pot, this is the pot that Judy Austin put Yul Edochie inside and she cooked him, yes this big gigantic pot. She has put him inside bottle, she has swallowed him.”

Taking to the caption of the video, Jaruma explained further that since Judy has been giving content, she has decided to give it back to her.

She wrote:

“As Judy is giving us content, we will be giving it back to her.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Jaruma trolls Judy Austin over Yul Edochie relationship

Some social media users were amused by what Jaruma had to say about the Judy Austin and Yul Edochie situation. Read some of their comments below:

ibk_1975:

“Until she sue you for defamation.”

treasure4reaal:

“If they arrest her, she will bring evidence nah, trust Jaruma before she post this, she might have enough evidence.”

mjvirginhairs:

“ jaruma nor dey fear anybody ”

ede.valentina:

“Jaruma can say whatever she want, who sue that juju Judy yeye girlfriend for all the nonsense that she use to vomit with her mouth, she no reach where jaruma dey, she no Dey fear.”

chyp_retty:

“We Dey your back. Nothing Dey happen.”

happychucks_beauty_hub:

“Please jaruma help us unlock Yul Biko.”

isy_pretty:

“Stop saying what u don't know.”

peachiesfaces:

“Cooked him ,inside bottle ,swallowed him aahhhh.”

theonlysamanthasleek:

“When them go arrest you.”

Rita Edochie shares family's stance on Yul & May's marital woes, shades Judy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie shared the family's stance on Yul Edochie's marital drama as she continues to support the actor's first wife, May.

Rita, who is the wife of legendary actor, Pete Edochie's younger brother, Tony Edochie, in an Instagram post on Sunday, May 28, called Yul's second wife, Judy Austin, a 'side chic' as she stated that the whole family was behind May.

The veteran actress expressed optimism that May would have the last laugh while revealing she is the only recognised wife.

Source: Legit.ng