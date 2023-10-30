Controversial social media activist, VeryDarkMan, has now reacted to trending news of socialite Jaruma being in rehab

News recently made the rounds that the popular ‘Kayanmata’ seller was confined in a rehabilitation facility in Abuja for substance abuse

VeryDarkMan reacted to the news with glee as he claiming Jaruma used to mislead young ladies with her products

Nigerian online activist, Martins Vincent Otse aka VeryDarkMan, has now reacted to news that socialite Hauwa Saidu Mohammed aka Jaruma, is allegedly in rehab.

Social media was recently buzzing with excitement after several blogs claimed that the controversial ‘Kayanmata’ seller was confined in a rehab for substance abuse. It was also claimed that she continually demands for someone to sleep with while in the psychiatric facility.

Nigerians react as VeryDarkMan speaks on Jaruma allegedly being in rehab. Photos: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan taunts Jaruma

Shortly after the news went viral, VeryDarkMan took to his social media page to react to it. The controversial activist seemed pleased by the news.

According to the dark man, one queen mother has been brought down and there’s still more to go. Not stopping there, he blamed Jaruma’s alleged condition on karma for leading gullible young ladies astray.

Also in the video, VeryDarkMan prayed for Jaruma to get well soon and also prayed for young ladies to learn that it’s not all they see online that is true.

In the caption of his post he wrote:

“One queen mother down,gullible girls saved more queen mothers to follow……person when Dey do watin fit give you any man when go finance your life,buy you house and cars no fit cure her craze? Issorite KARMA.”

See his video below:

Reactions as VeryDarkMan taunts Jaruma

VeryDarkMan’s reaction to Jaruma’s alleged confinement in rehab got many Nigerians sharing hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

Reinedamsel:

“Why is he always quick to speak on women and not on men? This one is just a misogynist and you'll gave him a voice and made him famous.”

Ijvincent:

“Hand go soon touch dis guy, always quick to jump into issues wey no concern am.”

kendra_amaka12:

“This man just hate women!!!”

Joy.blessing99:

“You are right. Karma is coming for you too for making sure you scattered the justice movement for Modbad and for twisting the truth to the favour of those you roll with secretly. Time will tell!!”

Janefrancesumezurike:

“This guy talks too much he finds happiness in people's lives he must be traumatized by a particular woman.”

Unique_jaybee:

“I wonder how this man is tagged an activist, listening to almost all hi videos, he is clearly targeting women. That's not the conversation for today. But what is this derogatory video and stigmatization why is it prompted by blogs?”

kimballi_of_the_kapital:

“My God. Someone has mental health issues and you can open your mouth and spew trash. May God have mercy on you. Your own Karma is coming very soon.”

jujufierce:

“So what has substance abuse got to do with kayamata?? Mocking ppl when they are down shows and says alot about you.. very unkind.”

