May Yul-Edochie trends as photos of a dress she recently wore to church surfaced online, leaving many drooling

The beautiful estranged wife of movie star Yul Edochie got people talking with the outfit she wore to church, saw her leave very little to imagination

The fast-growing brand influencer, in another clip where she showed off her smashing body goals, revealed what she uses to stay in shape

May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul, has sparked reactions online with some stunning images she recently shared on her social media pages.

The photos shared by the fast-rising social media influencer on her Instagram page left many drooling about her beauty and stunning physique.

Fans react to May Edochie's Sunday Service outfit. Photo credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

The outfit in the pictures was the look May rocked to church for Sunday service.

Yummy mother of 4

Fans went gaga in reaction to May Edochie's Sunday service outfit. Actress Ruth Kadiri was one of those who reacted to May's clip, noting that she was proud of her.

May was, however, not done with peppering her audience as she quickly followed her first post with another, sharing tips of how she has managed to stay slender and in stunning shape.

See clips of May's Sunday service outfit below:

Fans react to May Edochie's Sunday Service outfit

See some of the comments that May's outfit stirred online below:

@blessn07:

"You look absolutely stunning in this dress. Our Quintessential Queen, always so elegant. Love you to the moon and back baby sis."

@32665.9801:

"The whole world is behind you. We love you."

@annointed_hands_creations:

"Queen may❤️❤️❤️the only woman who made the whole world to groan in prayer and fasting the favor you carry is out of this world."

@queendalineattahnma:

"Very soon Judy & Yul will rush & post. Queen may u're really giving them HBP.D wicked are constantly running without anyone chasing them.No peace for d wicked na ur mate?"

@bella_jordie:

"Luv the dress but this belly of mine."

@lordsfavouritee:

"Okwuru okalisia... the real IJELE NWANYI ordered by the MOST HIGH GOD! Nne golibe makana omasiligi!!! It comes effortlessly."

@mukukamuzo:

"Always elegant Queen."

@mirabel.okoroafor:

"Anything you wear is as gorgeous as you darling."

@ruthkadiri:

"Proud of you."

@samial_tom:

"Influencing while in the AIR now I know why he called you the computer wizard."

May Edochie marks 1st birthday after son’s demise

Legit.ng recalls reporting when May Edochie marked her birthday months after losing her second son.

May marked her birthday with a photo of her rocking a black outfit shared online. She revealed that it was the first time she was unsure how to react on her special day.

She also said she had to cancel her birthday photoshoot, and it took efforts from her friends to get her to take a picture successfully.

