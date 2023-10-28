Don Jazzy recently trending on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, over his benevolent act

The Mavin label boss gave out a total of N8 million to people in need and also shared the debit receipt

Many of the music producer's fans and followers have since taken to his comment section to applaud him for his generosity

Popular music producer and Mavin record label boss Michael Collins Ajereh 'Don Jazzy' is making headlines over his show of love to random people on X.

Don Jazzy caused a buzz on the social media platform after unexpectedly giving out a total of N8 million as a gift.

Don Jazzy gives money to injured footballer. Credit: @donjazzy

One of the beneficiaries of Don Jazzy's kind gesture was a Nigerian player identified as Fakiyesi Abisola Anthonia, to whom he gave N6 million for treatment and surgery of her injury.

People hail Don Jazzy

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as many praised the record music producer.

ijeomadaisy:

"Just today, Don Jazzy gave out N8million to ailing Nigerians like it’s nothing! May his pockets never run dry."

ivapaisly:

"He does it on daily without making noise.... The guy never like drama...someone that has being helping skit makers without collecting one cent from anyone. Na man him be."

uche_ceee:

"Right from time . Don jazzy dey always do something for pple …. He fit wakeup one morning begin."

adanze_h:

"Ahhh @donjazzy God bless you.... IS LIKE I WILL PORT TO TWITTER ABI X APP."

ladyb.hairline:

"God bless you Don baba J."

lis_ndukwee:

"People doing better than the actual rich men in the country."

therealtolani:

"He should please remember me, too, any amount is fine with me because as a shop owner I am down like otisumi."

