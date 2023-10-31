Nigerian-renowned chef Hilda Baci has given an account of the changes that occurred in her family while she was growing up

During her recent appearance on the Tea with Tay podcast, the celebrity chef reminisced on the good old days when her father was very active in her life and her siblings'

Hilda was dismayed that her father left them unexpectedly after a misunderstanding that happened between him and their mother

Nigerian-renowned chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, best known as Hilda Baci, has detailed her broken relationship with her father, Effiong Bassey Edem.

In a recent episode of the Tea with Tay podcast interview, the Guinness World Record breaker said her only complaint about her father was his sudden absence.

Hilda Baci opens up about her father disowning her. Credit: @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

However, she reminisced about the presence of her father during her childhood days and his activeness in her life and that of her siblings before the sudden change, which resulted from a significant disagreement between him and her mother.

Her father's abrupt abandonment, especially when she and her older brother were halfway through university, hurt her deeply, as the celebrity chef mentioned.

Hilda recalled a heartbreaking incident during a call with her father regarding school expenditures. To her surprise, he answered the phone and asked her, "Who is your dad?" disowning her at that moment.

She first believed her mother and father would reconcile, and he would return. Unfortunately, reconciliation never occurred.

The food enthusiast said her father's abandonment inspired her to greatness. She claimed she organised the Guinness World Record cook-a-thon to make her father regret his actions and for personal development.

