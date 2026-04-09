Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the entire world to help him conduct a DNA test on his late son's child, Liam, so he can finally bury the singer

The 27-year-old singer's body has been in a morgue for nearly three years since his death in September 2023, as court-ordered paternity tests face repeated delays

Baba Mohbad expressed frustration with Lagos state, accusing officials of deliberately frustrating the DNA process and vowed to return to Ekiti state once he gets justice

The father of late Nigerian singer Mohbad, Joseph Aloba, popularly known as Baba Mohbad, has made a desperate appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the global community to help him carry out a DNA test on his grandson, Liam.

Nearly three years after the death of the 27-year-old Afrobeats singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, his body is still lying in a morgue, with burial delayed due to unresolved paternity disputes.

Baba Mohbad pleads with the world for help conducting DNA test on grandson Liam before finally laying his son to rest in emotional video. Photo: mohbad_dad/iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Court rulings had earlier directed that DNA samples be collected, but the process has been stalled by repeated delays in laboratory arrangements and logistics abroad.

The controversy between Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, and the family over Liam’s paternity has kept the case locked in legal battles, leaving the burial on hold since September 2023.

Baba Mohbad explained in a video circulating on social media that the delay is heartbreaking, stating that once his son is buried, there will be no way to confirm the child’s identity.

“I’m pleading with the entire world, not just Lagos state government, for help. I’ve been trying to reach President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I need to conduct a DNA test so I can finally lay my son to rest. It’s heartbreaking enough that he died at a very young age, and now it’s taking too long to bury him. However, if I bury him now, how will I do the DNA test? Who will I test? Please, I want to do the DNA test to be sure his Liam is truly my grandchild.”

The late singer's father further lamented that Lagos state authorities were deliberately frustrating the process, accusing a welfare officer of selecting fake hospitals to stall the DNA test.

Baba Mohbad vowed to return to his home state in Ekiti once justice is served, saying he no longer wishes to remain in Lagos.

“I pray I don’t regret coming to Lagos state. In fact, I’ll be going back to my state of origin, Ekiti state, as soon as I get justice for my son, Mohbad. I don’t understand why Lagos state is deliberately delaying the DNA process, just to punish me over my son. Imagine a welfare officer who is just like a secretary to the judge went ahead to pick fake hospitals for DNA just to frustrate the process. He supposed to be punished for that.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Baba Mohbad's plea

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@ThatUrhoboGirl said:

"At this point he should just ask for the body so he can bvry his son. No need for the DNA test again, leave the dna move in with your life. Just give Mobad what he deserves which is bvrying him right."

@Its_Yhettyqueen commented:

"But why can't they just do this dna and make everybody rest????"

@eserosyy wrote:

"What does president Tinubu have to do with burying his son? Allow the poor boy rest peacefully. This has lingered for too long."

@petithazard2 asked:

"But cant the DNA be done with mohbad father since he is the father of mohbad?"

@unfilteredDoyin said:

"Not Mohbad suffering in his lifetime and afterlife .. he really no see life come."

Joseph Aloba accuses Lagos state of deliberately frustrating DNA process as Mohbad's burial hits third year without resolution. Photo: mohbad_dad/iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Baba Mohbad rejects court's decision on DNA

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Baba Mohbad rejected the court’s decision to appoint an independent laboratory to handle the DNA test.

He insisted that he would not accept the outcome from a laboratory unknown to all parties involved in the case.

The late singer’s father maintained that transparency was key and said he preferred to use his own private pathologist while allowing the court to conduct its own separate test.

Source: Legit.ng