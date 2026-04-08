Tonto Dikeh sparked buzz after revealing her new Christian spiritual title in her Christian journey

A resurfaced video shows her correcting a fan’s dressing while referring to her new title

The development fuels mixed reactions, especially amid lingering controversy surrounding her spiritual growth

Former Nollywood actress turned politician, Tonto Dikeh, has once again stirred public attention after unveiling her new spiritual title in Christianity.

In a viral video making rounds online, the mother of one was captured cautioning a young lady for dressing seductively while attempting to follow her.

Tonto Dikeh embraces new church title despite native doctor claims. Credit: @tontolet, @jerryeze

Source: Instagram

During the exchange, Tonto Dikeh boldly referred to herself as a Pastor, a declaration that has sparked widespread reactions across social media.

The clip has fueled conversations about her evolving public image.

See the post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the ongoing feud between Tonto Dikeh and her former friend Doris Ogala took a dramatic turn after an alleged native doctor had joined the controversy.

Doris Ogala, who previously accused Tonto Dikeh of attempting to lure her into witchcraft, has now teamed up with popular spiritualist Omehi Sabdat, known as Ohiku Herbals on social media.

Ogala claims that Tonto introduced her to the native doctor in the past, and both are now calling on the actress to make a full confession.

The tension escalated after a viral video surfaced showing Tonto Dikeh speaking at a Christian conference in Tanzania, where she confessed to being involved in "demonic and secret cult" practices before her conversion to Christianity.

She revealed that she once engaged in witchcraft but insisted that her past ended when she accepted Jesus Christ as her saviour.

Reacting to the video, Doris Ogala dismissed Tonto’s testimony as incomplete and alleged that the actress still has more to reveal. She urged others who were involved in similar practices to come forward and confess.

Adding fuel to the fire, Ohiku Herbals took to Instagram to accuse Tonto of deceiving the public. In her post, she wrote:

“Confession ke? You all keep allowing BORN AGAIN T take you for fools. In your own heart of hearts, Do you believe all she said she did are her past? She is saying all she is saying,so when I or any other person comes out to speak, people will foolishly rebuke and tag all we say to be her past and that she is now BORN AFTER,sorry,BORN AGAIN and that she has confessed it before,its her past and should remain her past!... LADY Tabi BORN AGAIN T you,me and God knows all O these confessions you making up and down are your present and continuity! Make i no add future cos WHAT GOD CAN NOT DO DOES NOT EXIST..”

Fans react as Tonto calls herself pastor

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jide4647 said:

"This one just won enter church business centre."

sexycoco4116

"She wants to give herself a pastor calling by force by fire😂…GOD didn't call aunty, she decided to call herself 😂🤣😅 Pastor ko Pastress ni, dey play 🤣😅😂."

shanti_ace said:

"No wonder tonto blocked me this morning just because she posted a video laying down on the ground and praying, and I dropped a comment that might have offended her..... 😂😂😂. I said " why are you always posting yourself praying? If you are prayer for your followers or praying with them is different. But your own personal prayers please let it be private. Why would u set camera, recording your prayer with your maker , trim, edit and post? Well its not bad but its not necessary and you're doing too much " Ha Tonto blocked me 😂😂😂."

reallife_toritori

"Woman of God looking so beautiful 😍."

estty_jesusbae said:

"Cute king Andre 😍."

New church title from Tonto Dikeh raises eyebrows after native doctor claims. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh advises lady

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh had reacted after a lady reached out to her for advice about her relationship.

The lady had asked her how she coped after her husband left her, and the lady also said she was ready to learn from her experience.

In her response, Tonto Dikeh said she had walked out of the marriage for her child and herself.

Source: Legit.ng