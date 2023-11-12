A Nigerian lady stormed her mother's shop to celebrate after she successfully graduated from the university

As soon as she finished writing her last paper, the lady located her mother, who fries and sells kuli kuli

In the heartwarming video, the girl was seen as she knelt before her mother, who wrote something on her shirt

After signing out from school, a Nigerian lady decided to visit her mother to thank her in a special way.

In a heartwarming video trending on TikTok, the mother was in her shop where she sells kuli kuli when her daughter arrived.

The lady knelt to thank her mother after graduating from school. Photo credit: TikTok/@_adebola147.

Source: TikTok

The fresh graduate, identified as Adebola, stormed the shop with a heart of gratitude, thanking her mum for all she did to raise her.

The video shows when the lady knelt respectfully and hugged her mother, who was busy frying kuli kuli.

Her mother was also happy as she used a marker to write on her daughter's white shirt to congratulate her.

Adebola wrote on TikTok:

"Moment with my mom on my signout day. My mom deserves to be celebrated. You deserve an entire parade! Thank you so much, mom, for working so hard to hold down a job and raise me at the same time. I know it was exhausting, and I truly appreciate how much you have always done for me."

Netizens who saw the video confessed that they were touched to the point of shedding tears.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users congratulate Adebola

@Ayotundegold26 said:

"I pray your mum, my mum, our mummies live long and healthy to reap the fruit of their labors."

@Debbie said:

"Omo tears drop out from my eye oo. I can’t wait to make my mom happy."

@Kuwait Lord said:

"Can’t believe I’m crying while watching this. Congratulations dear."

Lady graduates as a pilot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that family members gathered to celebrate with a lady who achieved her dream of becoming a pilot on the day she graduated.

In a touching video, the lady was seen in her uniform and clutching a beautiful bouquet.

People on TikTok took to the comment section of the video to join the celebration and congratulate her.

Source: Legit.ng