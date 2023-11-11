A lady who got married to a dwarf has shared photos of her maternity shoot, showing she has welcomed a baby

The lady, Kahboh Patience Fokong and her husband, Derrick, were blessed with the gift of a baby girl

They posted photos on their Facebook page to share the good news with their fans who are celebrating with them

Derrick and the Patient have been blessed with the gift of a baby girl.

Patience took to Facebook to share photos of their maternity shoot, showing off her impressive baby bump.

In the photos, she was seen with her husband, Derrick, who had his head resting on her belly.

The couple got married earlier in 2023, and Patience told Legit.ng then that she faced many challenges before the wedding.

She said some friends did not approve of her getting married to a man as short as her husband, but she insisted.

She said then:

"Yes, I faced a lot of challenges when my fiance expressed his intentions of getting married to me. I told my parents, and they were all against it except my mum, who stood by me and asked me to follow my heart. My friends mocked me, threw all sorts of plants and some of my family members."

On the arrive of their baby, Patience attributed her successful delivery to God. She wrote on Facebook:

"Finally, finally, the Lord has done it mightily. Join us in welcoming a bouncing baby girl into our family."

Netizens congratulate Patience and her husband

Nkubi said:

"A huge congratulations to Patience and Derick. May God bless the little princess in great health and growth."

Waah Bae said:

"May your blessings keep multiplying in Jesus' name. Welcome, little angel."

