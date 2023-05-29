An emotional video shared on TikTok shows Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, crying during a live session

The clip has sparked massive reactions from netizens who took to the comments section to share their thoughts

Hilda Baci started making headlines after she announced her decision to break a Guinness World Record

A trending video of Hilda Baci crying during a live video session with her fans has gotten tongues wagging.

The emotional video showed the popular chef speaking to her fans with tears rolling out of her eyes.

Hilda Baci cries uncontrollably Photo credit: @hildabacifp

Source: TikTok

At one point, she burst into prayers and began praying with her fans. Netizens who watched the video joined in the prayers while some advised her to be strong.

Hilda Baci broke the world record for the longest cooking hours after cooking for about 100 hours in Lagos state. However, she is yet to be certified by Guinness World Records.

Social media reactions

@esinuella5 said:

"I don't know why I have come across this video but with the faith I have God will do the impossible."

@tboss369 stated:

"Chaiii I love this girl she’s so simple and nice."

@sikiyajames said:

"Don't cry baby. It's well."

@kimberlyotoo reacted:

"I am honestly tired of believing."

@nancybiss commented:

"Ahhh Hilda Baci only God knows how I’m rooting for you to the extent I saw you in my dreams."

@babyakos5 noted:

"God fight again for me. Take all my worries and make me happy."

@zachonabu added:

"Just a note tho, it's important to note that you're now sort of a public figure, hence, you have to portray yourself in the right light."

Watch the video below:

Hilda Baci cooks for 100 hours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that popular Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci took a pause on her cooking marathon after she surpassed the old record held by Lata Tondon for several hours. The previous record for the longest hours a person had cooked was 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds.

Hilda went ahead to set up a new one as she hit 100 hours mark. Social media platforms have been agog with news of her success. Her live video feed on Instagram went on a break. Nigerians expressed admiration at her strength to set a new whole record.

Speaking with a Nigerian chef (who preferred to be anonymous) on what Hilda's win means for the Nigerian food ecosystem/industry, the person said: "I doubt so. It would do a lot for her personally but I do not see how it would help the Nigerian food eco system. I might be wrong though."

