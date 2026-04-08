A viral TikTok video has sparked debate after a man in military uniform shared alleged details of soldiers’ salaries

He claimed that the new pay structure introduced this year significantly increased earnings compared to previous figures

The video also highlighted allowances across the Army, Navy and Air Force, adding further weight to the discussion

A TikTok video posted by @vodina_anidov has gone viral after a man in military uniform shared alleged details about soldiers’ salaries.

His words have raised questions about pay structures and allowances within the armed forces.

Soldiers’ salaries in Nigeria spark debate as TikTok video claims new pay structure. Photo credit: AuduMarte/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Claimed new salary structure

In the video, the man stated:

“For the record, a soldier's salary is 104,000 if you enter. If you don't spend 5 years, they give you a new rank. Your salary is 112,000 Naira. If you spend 10 years, they give you another rank, which is Kopra. You earn 115,000 Naira. That is, if you spend 5 years and if you spend 10 years, the difference of the salary is 3,000 Naira. 112,000 and 115,000. If you spend 15 years in the service, 15 years, 1, 5, 15 years, your salary is 125,000 Naira. Then if you spend 20 years in the service, your salary is 150,000 Naira.”

He emphasised that this alleged implementation began in 2025, marking a sharp rise compared to previous pay levels.

Previous salary figures

The man compared the new structure with what he claimed soldiers used to earn:

“This implementation started this year. Before now, a soldier's salary is 50,000 Naira. If you spend 5 years, no matter how much they use the 5 years, and they give you a new rank, your salary will be 52,000 Naira. If you spend 10 years, your salary will be around 60,000 Naira. Then if you spend 15 years, your salary will be around 70,000 Naira. And if you spend 20 years, your salary should be around 90,000 plus.”

Allowances across the forces

He also spoke about allowances, describing them as compulsory:

“For example, for the Navy, there is a diving allowance. The diving allowance for the Navy is 25,000 Naira. All personnel are entitled to it. I don't know if they don't increase it for the Navy. Army, they call it a grumbling allowance. The allowance is 20,000 Naira. Navy collects 25,000 Naira, Army collects 20,000 Naira for that grumbling allowance every month. Then, Air Force, I don't know how they call their own, but I think it's also the same range.”

Nigerian Army allowances add to monthly earnings with grumbling and diving payments. Photo credit: Audu Marte/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Summary of alleged pay

The man concluded:

“As a person who just entered military, 104,000 Naira. 5 years in the service, 112,000 Naira. 10 years in the service, 115,000 Naira. 15 years in the service, 125,000 Naira. And lastly, 20 years in the service, 150,000 Naira.”

The claims made in the TikTok video remain unverified. No official statement has been issued by military authorities to confirm or deny the figures. The video, however, has sparked widespread discussion about soldiers’ welfare and pay in Nigeria.

See the TikTok video below:

Ex-soldier mentions actual amount he received as last salary

Legit.ng earlier reported that a former Nigerian soldier, who became widely known after a viral video urging politicians to let their children join the military, has made a startling confession about his time in service.

His revelations shed light on the struggles faced by many soldiers in the country.

Source: Legit.ng