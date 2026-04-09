wasA Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok showing the creature that she saw outside her house

In the now-viral video shared via her official account, she captured the creature and expressed surprise about how the structure looked

Many netizens in the comments section took their time to lecture her about the name of the creature and other details about it

A video of a hermit crab spotted outside a Nigerian lady's home went viral online after she mistook it for a snail with an unusual appearance.

She shared a video of the creature on TikTok, expressing her confusion and surprise at its strange looks.

Nigerian lady displays creature she found outside her compound. Photo credit: @rachel.

Source: TikTok

Lady posts video of hermit crab

The creature, obviously a hermit crab, sparked lots of reactions from netizens, who took to the comments section to educate her about its identity and characteristics.

The hermit crab, a crustacean known for its habit of inhabiting empty shells for protection, has a distinct appearance that differs from snails.

Unlike snails, hermit crabs have legs and are capable of moving around, and they are commonly found in tropical regions.

The lady's confusion was however, understandable, given the hermit crab's unusual appearance, with its shell-clabbing body and multiple legs.

She was puzzled by the creature's snail-like shell and wondered if snails had evolved to grow legs.

Taking to her TikTok account @rachel, the lady said:

"Is this a new specie or what's happening? Snails have legs? Am I just being crazy?"

Lady in awe after seeing hermit crab outside her compound. Photo credit: @rachel.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady posts clip of hermit crab

Many TikTok users couldn't resist sharing their knowledge about hermit crabs, with some playfully teasing her for mistaking it for a snail.

@Call__me__Odogwu said:

"To my understanding, the snail inside have been eaten already so he is living there."

@egovin_drumz said:

"It’s a crab wen they grow bigger then their shell they sometimes look for other shells to enter I guess this one chose the snail shell."

@Everything_by_Mide said:

"Hermit crab and snail, symbiotic relationship they live on each other for mutual benefit."

@Humble Studio commented:

"Its an hermit crab, they don't have shell but rather take the shells of other species and use it as a protective shelter."

@caaa said:

"Unah don too insult am say e too slow so e don show unah another move no worry unah go learn new thing."

@succulent Barbados said:

"Have you watched Moana 2, you'll find this crab in it, so it basically stole the shell, he's found a new home."

@MK PROPERTY said:

"It is hermit crab but that is not it shell they always look for empty shell also changes shell just after their shell mots."

@Valerieeee reacted:

"A hermit crab, a shell less crab using a snails shell as it's home for protection from predators."

@ATaleOf4Cities commented:

"It's a hermit crab. They live in shells that they find lying around. As they get bigger, they switch to bigger shells."

@nikkydbabbie said:

"That hermit crab their shell is very soft that is why they use snail shell that is empty as their new home to prevent them from predators."

@Mr famous wrote:

"It’s called hermit crab they can fit in anything as long as they were comfortable either snail shells and so other things, I don’t know what wrong with some of us why mock them they ask because they don’t know the least you can do is try and explain to them smh."

@Snails in Nigeria added:

"That's a hermit crab. Unlike other regular crabs, they don't have a protective shell so, they borrow shells from nearby neighbours. For this scenario, the hermit crab took over an empty snail shell, once it outgrow it, it'll take over the next bigger shell around."

See the post below:

Lady scared over scary-looking creature

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman grabbed people's attention online after a video showed her praying over a creature she saw in her kitchen.

The video, posted on social media, showed what the creature looks like and gives a look into her kitchen, where she was afraid to enter.

Source: Legit.ng