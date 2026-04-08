2027 Election: Power Play Begins as APC Chairman Storms Kano To See 2 Powerful Northern Leaders
- APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda visited former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau and Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo at Mundubawa Palace in Kano
- Yilwatda appealed to Shekarau and Gwarzo to return to the APC, describing himself as their “son” in need of mentorship and support
- Shekarau commended the APC chairman for personally leading the visit and said no immediate decision would be taken as consultations continued
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Kano state - The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, on Wednesday visited former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau and Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo at Shekarau’s residence, known as Mundubawa Palace in Kano.
The visit is part of the ruling party’s efforts to court key political figures in the state amid shifting alliances ahead of the 2027 elections.
APC chairman appeals for mentorship and support
Speaking during the visit, Yilwatda appealed to the two northern political leaders to return to the APC, describing himself as their “son” in need of guidance and backing, Vanguard reported.
“Come and help me, I am your son. I need your support, I need your mentorship. I am pleading with you to come and help me,” he said.
He also urged party members and associates present to convince the leaders to rejoin the APC, highlighting the importance of unity among northern politicians.
“Let us all come back to APC. Your son at the APC is pleading; I cannot do it alone. Together we can build a very strong alliance to help the North,” Yilwatda added.
Shekarau commends personal approach, hints at internal PDP challenges
In response, Shekarau praised the chairman for leading the visit in person, saying it demonstrated seriousness and respect, Daily Trust reported.
“You have come to us; it is something you could have sent someone to do or even meet me in Abuja, but you came yourself,” he said.
He also revealed that he and his associates were reviewing their political future, particularly in light of internal challenges within the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
“You came at a time we are also searching for a solution to the cancer that have infected us in the PDP, we don’t know whether it is real cancer or not, however we will discuss that later,” Shekarau added.
No immediate decision, Kano interest remains priority
The former governor emphasised that no immediate decision would be made, assuring that consultations were ongoing.
“In a couple of days, you will hear from us whether we will join you or not, but I assure you that you will hear from us,” he said.
Shekarau stressed that any decision taken would prioritise the interests of Kano state.
“Whatever we will do will be put on the scale of ‘Kano first’,” he added.
The visit comes three days after Kano state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf also met with Shekarau at his residence, signalling ongoing high-level political manoeuvres in the state ahead of the 2027 elections.
Another former Senator dumps APC
Previously, Legit.ng reported that Former Kano South Senator, Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Gaya’s resignation was contained in a letter dated Sunday, April 5, 2026.
The former federal lawmaker addressed his resignation letter to the APC Ward Chairman in Gaya local government area of Kano state.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944