APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda visited former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau and Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo at Mundubawa Palace in Kano

Yilwatda appealed to Shekarau and Gwarzo to return to the APC, describing himself as their “son” in need of mentorship and support

Shekarau commended the APC chairman for personally leading the visit and said no immediate decision would be taken as consultations continued

Kano state - The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, on Wednesday visited former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau and Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo at Shekarau’s residence, known as Mundubawa Palace in Kano.

The visit is part of the ruling party’s efforts to court key political figures in the state amid shifting alliances ahead of the 2027 elections.

Nentawe Yilwatda, APC National Chairman, meets with former Kano Governor Ibrahim Shekarau and Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo at Mundubawa Palace. Photo credit: @officialAPCng/@abdullahayofel

Source: Twitter

APC chairman appeals for mentorship and support

Speaking during the visit, Yilwatda appealed to the two northern political leaders to return to the APC, describing himself as their “son” in need of guidance and backing, Vanguard reported.

“Come and help me, I am your son. I need your support, I need your mentorship. I am pleading with you to come and help me,” he said.

He also urged party members and associates present to convince the leaders to rejoin the APC, highlighting the importance of unity among northern politicians.

“Let us all come back to APC. Your son at the APC is pleading; I cannot do it alone. Together we can build a very strong alliance to help the North,” Yilwatda added.

Shekarau commends personal approach, hints at internal PDP challenges

In response, Shekarau praised the chairman for leading the visit in person, saying it demonstrated seriousness and respect, Daily Trust reported.

“You have come to us; it is something you could have sent someone to do or even meet me in Abuja, but you came yourself,” he said.

He also revealed that he and his associates were reviewing their political future, particularly in light of internal challenges within the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“You came at a time we are also searching for a solution to the cancer that have infected us in the PDP, we don’t know whether it is real cancer or not, however we will discuss that later,” Shekarau added.

No immediate decision, Kano interest remains priority

The former governor emphasised that no immediate decision would be made, assuring that consultations were ongoing.

“In a couple of days, you will hear from us whether we will join you or not, but I assure you that you will hear from us,” he said.

Nentawe Yilwatda, leading the APC, arrives at Mundubawa Palace to meet former Kano Governor Shekarau and Senator Gwarzo. Photo credit: @officialAPCng

Source: Twitter

Shekarau stressed that any decision taken would prioritise the interests of Kano state.

“Whatever we will do will be put on the scale of ‘Kano first’,” he added.

The visit comes three days after Kano state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf also met with Shekarau at his residence, signalling ongoing high-level political manoeuvres in the state ahead of the 2027 elections.

Another former Senator dumps APC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Former Kano South Senator, Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Gaya’s resignation was contained in a letter dated Sunday, April 5, 2026.

The former federal lawmaker addressed his resignation letter to the APC Ward Chairman in Gaya local government area of Kano state.

Source: Legit.ng