Moniepoint launches second cohort of DreamDevs, training 20 graduates for fintech careers

Participants undergo rigorous selection, with only 20 out of 9,000 candidates chosen

The bootcamp integrates real-world skills with internship opportunities at Moniepoint

In a nation bursting with young tech ambition, only the sharpest survive.

Moniepoint, Africa’s leading digital financial services provider, has officially kicked off the second cohort of its flagship DreamDevs initiative — an intensive nine-week bootcamp designed to transform 20 handpicked engineering graduates into battle-ready, industry-grade software professionals ready to build systems that power millions.

The journey was nothing short of ferocious. Following a nationwide call for applications in January 2026, over 9,000 passionate recent graduates threw their hats into the ring.

Nigerians rush to apply as Moniepoint DreamDev Bootcamp begins. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

These weren’t just any applicants — they were bright minds from computer science, engineering, and technology fields armed with foundational skills in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

What followed was a ruthless, multi-layered selection gauntlet. After an initial application sift, candidates faced a demanding online HackerRank technical assessment.

The top 50 then battled it out in a high-stakes physical code challenge in Lagos. Only the cream of the crop — 20 exceptionally talented individuals — earned their golden ticket into the bootcamp.

“At Moniepoint, we believe Africa’s tech talent can compete on any global stage if given the right environment,” declared Felix Ike, Co-founder and CTO of Moniepoint Inc.

“DreamDevs is our way of providing that bridge. We’ve seen the success of our first cohort, and this year we’re doubling down — not just to train, but to create a definitive pathway into full-time roles for those ready to engineer financial happiness across the continent.”

Real-world skills: What the bootcamp delivers

Delivered in strategic partnership with Semicolon Africa, the program wastes no time on theory. The curriculum is laser-focused on production-grade development.

Participants dive deep into Java OOP foundations, master data structures and algorithms, build robust Spring Boot APIs, and navigate cloud infrastructure — the exact tools powering large-scale fintech systems.

But it’s not all classroom work. Selected talents gain exclusive immersion into Moniepoint’s high-velocity engineering environment. They collaborate directly with internal teams, dissecting how mission-critical financial platforms are architected, scaled, and defended in real time.

The stakes are sky-high. At the end of the nine weeks, standout performers will land six-month internship placements at Moniepoint, with the absolute best transitioning straight into full-time engineering roles.

This isn’t just training — it’s a high-octane launchpad into one of Africa’s most dynamic fintech unicorns.

Voices from the trenches: Gratitude meets ambition

One of the lucky 20, Wisdom Iyamu, captured the electric mix of disbelief and excitement many felt:

“I was honestly shocked when I received the acceptance for the first stage. I have many friends who are equally talented and didn’t make it in, so I feel incredibly grateful and excited to be here.

A close friend who’s a huge Moniepoint fan convinced me to apply. My expectation? To learn exactly how to build products that scale — whether at Moniepoint or on the next billion-dollar African idea. I want to be where high-impact engineering happens.”

Bigger vision: powering Africa’s digital economy

DreamDevs sits at the heart of Moniepoint’s commitment to using technology to unlock dreams and engineer financial happiness for millions.

It complements other talent initiatives like HatchDev (in partnership with NITHub Unilag) and the long-running Moniepoint Women-in-Tech program, now in its sixth year.

The initiative also aligns seamlessly with Nigeria’s federal 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program, where Moniepoint plays a key sponsoring role.

Perpetual Ibe, Manager, Talent Acquisition, Moniepoint; Celestina, Employer Brand Manager; and Fatai Okeleji, Engineering Manager, at the launch of the Moniepoint DreamDevs Bootcamp

Source: Original

By creating a direct pipeline from raw potential to employment, the company isn’t just filling tech gaps; it’s building the human infrastructure that will drive Africa’s digital future and supercharge small businesses continent-wide.

For Nigeria’s ambitious young engineers, DreamDevs isn’t just another bootcamp. It’s a sizzling opportunity to move from classroom dreams to real-world impact — coding the systems that will shape payments, banking, and economic prosperity across Africa.

Moniepoint opens 2026 Women in Tech Internship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Moniepoint Inc. has announced the launch of applications for the sixth edition of its Women in Tech internship programme, reinforcing its push to expand opportunities for women across Nigeria’s fast-growing technology sector.

Now in its sixth year, the initiative continues to scale both in reach and impact. The 2026 edition is themed “There Is Space for You,” a direct call to women who have the talent and ambition to thrive in tech but may lack access to the right opportunities.

Applications opened on March 30, 2026, with the programme targeting women at different stages of their tech journeys, including both self-taught learners and formally trained candidates.

Source: Legit.ng