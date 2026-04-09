Ned Nwoko has shared a heartwarming video featuring fun moments with his family, including his estranged wife Regina Daniels' two sons

The senator, who revealed he took time off his busy schedule, participated in sports games with his family on a private court

Nwoko's video also captured attention on social media as it once again stirred conversation about his marriage to Regina

Nigerian businessman and senator Ned Nwoko, on Thursday, April 9, 2026, posted a video showing him bonding with his family.

The video, which Nwoko shared across his social media pages, showed him and his family, including his Moroccan wife, Laila, and Regina Daniels' two sons, Munir and Khalifa, participating in a game of tennis on a private court.

Ned Nwoko shares video of him and his family participating in sports games. Credit: nednwoko

Source: Instagram

Another clip showed him and his family running on the court as he interacted playfully with his children in sports jerseys.

In a caption of the video, the senator, who was recently spotted at an event in Ogun state, revealed it was another opportunity for him to reconnect with his family amid his busy schedule and responsibilities.

"In the midst of busy schedules and responsibilities, moments like this remind us to slow down and reconnect with what truly matters. It was all about family simple moments, a bit of sports, plenty of laughter, and meaningful conversations. Grateful for these times that refresh the mind and fill the heart with love," he wrote.

Mixed reactions trail new video of Ned Nwoko and his family. Credit: nednwoko

Source: Instagram

The video Ned Nwoko shared from his fun moments with his family is below:

Reactions trail Ned Nwoko's video with his family

Reacting, some netizens praised the senator, while others continued to criticise him over his estranged relationship with Regina Daniels.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

da.me1111 commented:

"We are solidly behind your happiness sir long live and good health."

da.me1111 commented:

"Why all this Regina fans don’t want to leave this man alone or unfollow this is a happy family here."

sallyangel4 reacted:

"I love this man....forget social media you give the kind of love and attention to the ones that matters the most which most people lack."

godstime_eghosa1 said:

"D only man Nollywood couldn’t use dia power to take back his kids. Baba na Man U be, more wins for ur wins."

meg_rash commented:

"Peace of mind is good ooo, see this sir Ned has added weight."

sara_jexlusive_ commented:

"Stop keeping these kids away from their biological mother. You’re only pushing the children away and creating more harm. A real father would never act this way — especially when she is a good mother."

ritabitrus2025 said:

"Please sir allow Gina to have access to her kids."

Regina Daniels throws subtle jab

Legit.ng previously reported that Regina Daniels caused a stir with a post she shared, revealing her secret to staying relevant and unforgettable.

Regina shared new photos of herself, revealing that she is feminine, fearless, and controversial enough to stay unforgettable.

This was after her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, reportedly removed all pictures of her from his Abuja residence.

Source: Legit.ng