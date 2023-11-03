Despite Mohbad's dad's claims that he and his wife Wunmi never got married, fresh evidence has gone viral on social media

In a post online, photos and a video from the wedding ceremony confirmed that Mohbad was a married man before he died

The singer's dad and his mum were present at the ceremony, and netizens have shared mixed reactions

Imole Aloba, aka Mohbad's dad Joseph Aloba's claim about him not marrying his 24-year-old wife Wunmi before his death has been debunked.

Photos and a video from the late singer's wedding to his wife have surfaced online and sparked reactions.

Despite his denial, Mohbad's dad was seen with his estranged wife, and Wunmi sat with them, a sign of acceptance in Yoruba tradition.

In one of the photos, Wunmi held Mohbad and danced as he sang for her, they also sat side by side during the ceremony in a short clip.

In court, Mohbad's dad had dropped several allegations against Wunmi bordering on infidelity and maltreating her late husband.

Many people called out the singer's father for being wicked and denying his son's wife.

emmyyice_aralomo:

"And the man said he didn't really marry her...make we dey fear God."

d3.3e:

"You can tell the father is a wicked man! Also, I can’t wait for her to start talking. Imagine getting married to the loyL, loosing him and people calling your child a basstard! Iku da oro!"

brezzy_a:

"Receipt choke. Man was ready to deny his own grandson(flesh and blood) cos of property….daamn."

princess_eko_11:

"Getting married to a poor family's bread winner is not easy at all."

parker_ojugo:

"This case getting hard day by day who we go believe like this."

p_bankz:

"This guy was super private o."

_black_rosie:

"Sometimes your blood is the weapon fashioned against you."

__queencynthia:

"May God protect Wunmi and Mohbad son."

mz__seunfunmi:

"As far as bride price was paid, they are definitely married, and traditional marriage is also recognised in Nigeria, they don’t necessarily have to go to court."

Mohbad's friend says Wunmi is innocent

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adewale Akorede, one of the singer's friends, spoke up about Wunmi's loyalty to him.

In a video which has gone viral, Hayan warned Nigerians to stay off Wunmi because she was innocent and did not kill his friend.

In tears, the young man lamented over the fact that his friend was yet to get justice days after his death, but instead, Nigerians chose to attack his wife and young son.

