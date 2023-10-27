A famous TikToker, VeryDarkMan, has reacted after singer Davido made threats online

The DMW boss dropped the threatening messages after multiple people accused him of owing money

VeryDarkMan encouraged the singer to take action while telling him not to accept their pleas

Online activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has once again encouraged Davido on social media amidst numerous claims of him owing debts.

The music star recently blew hot online by dropping threatening messages as more people accused him of being a serial debtor.

VeryDarkMan told Davido to teach his accusers a lesson.

VeryDarkMan tells Davido not to accept pleas

Davido's threatening messages soon went viral, and VeryDarkMan was spotted in blogger Tunde Ednut's comment section sharing his thoughts about the development.

The online activist appeared pleased with the singer's next line of action, and he encouraged him to do more.

According to the dark man, Davido should not accept if anybody begs him. He also told the singer to teach his accusers a lesson.

He wrote:

“If they beg you no gree, they should learn the hard way….don’t play learning season.”

See a screenshot of his comment below:

Screenshot of VeryDarkMan's comment as he encourages Davido.

Netizens react as VeryDarkMan tells Davido to teach his accusers a lesson

Many social media users trooped under VeryDarkMan's comment to react. A number of them accused him of kissing up to the singer. Read what some of them had to say below:

lionelle2_2:

“Nyash leaker . Them don use hotel room buy you for life!”

fuckboi_dave:

“Davido’s meat rider.”

Uboksrichards_:

“Smartest Guy so far. Always giving them a honest reply.”

james_boateng1:

“Don't play.”

jesuspikincomedian:

“You get energy type for here very dark mumu..... Selective activist you gonna learn in a hard way soon.”

your_ _alone:

“Let's be honest and @Davido should come out and say if it's true or not without knowing the side of us own story.”

amerika_vibe:

“No play my man, u dey give me joy,we must connect.”

Namicaluminum96:

“Vawulence master. Blessing Ceo is reading with fake account.”

hennybarbie_ :

“ Mumu boy let dem don use cubana fish and iellof rice collect ur brain.”

How VeryDarkMan defended Davido

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that VeryDarkMan explained why he couldn't drag Davido for allegedly owing people money.

According to him, he only drags online vendors so that other people won't fall victim to their businesses.

The online activist noted that Davido was not an online vendor and that no amount of dragging would make the singer drop the N218 million he allegedly owes. He said Abu Salami was foolish to take his case online instead of taking it to court.

