Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo celebrated her silver jubilee in the Nollywood scene as she recounted her journey through the years

The indigenous movie star revealed that she began acting at the age of 20 and has since then remained relevant in the field

The mother of two listed a couple of her achievements in the industry, down to her recently produced comedy series

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo is celebrating her 25 years as a screen star and producer in the movie business.

In a lengthy statement on her Instagram page, the Nollywood star thanked God for her accomplishment.

Iyabo disclosed that she started performing at the age of 20 and detailed her life, from her first acting part in the 1998 film Satanic to her recent successes. After that, she became a TikTok sensation and made her debut comedy skit series.

The proud mom of two thanked her colleagues and fans for their unending support.

"It's been 25 years on stage, and all I can say is that God has been more than so good to me. I started when I was 20 years old. My first role was in 1998 in a movie titled Satanic, played Helen in an English-language film directed by Mr Matthias.

"2002, I made my yoruba-language debut in the movie.. Baba Darijinwon was produced by Alhaji Yinka Quadri. I produced my 1st yoruba movie, Botife, 2004. I produced my 1st cinema movie Arinzo in 2013. I produced my 1st English cinema film Silence, 2015. I became a Tiktok sensation in 2020. I became a professional brand influencer in 2020. I became a reality tv star 2022. 1 became a Tv presenter 2023. 1 directed my 1st Comedy skit series 2023."

Iyabo Ojo's celebration sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

thesaleemah:

"200 movies ke abi 2000 . Cheers to breaking more boundaries."

iamdrrommel:

"Can’t hide true long-lasting talent."

chiomagoodhair:

"So so impressive! You’re truly a force to reckon with."

bimmzy:

"Talking about what is your track record? Aunty Iyabo came with the full history. You have come this far and by God grace you will go further than you can ever imagine Queen mother to set!!!"

isioma_yocambel:

"Queen mother, you have done well congrats and God's blessings always."

@iyaboojofespris:

"First time I saw you on screen was Jenfa part one. I'll never forget that memorable line "Department of Social Sciences, faculty of Law" That's when I knew you were here to stay and you've managed to stay relevant since then, be it in acting or activism! Thank you for your gift that keeps on giving ❤️❤️❤️ Happy 25 years, cheers to many more!!"

