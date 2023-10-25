Pastor Remote and Iyabo Ojo recently linked up for a new skit that saw the former giving false prophecies

A clip showed the moment the skit maker took off Iyabo Ojo's popular black bonnet and ran off with it

The funny video has stirred reactions from popular celebrities and Iyabo's fans as she declared him wanted

Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and skit maker Tolulope Olayiwola, aka Pastor Remote, have left people laughing with a new skit.

In the skit, Pastor Remote approached Iyabo, who was seated in her car, as he made false prophecies about her being barren and needing a man in her life.

Pastor Remote gives false prophecies about Iyabo Ojo. Credit: @iyaboojofespris @pastorremote

Source: Instagram

Following the false prophecies, Iyabo and Remote engaged in a heated exchange as the actress vowed to go live and make people know that he was a fake man of God.

In reaction to Iyabo's threat, Remote unexpectedly took off her famous black bonnet, taking to his heels, with the actress chasing after him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sharing the video on her page, Iyabo wrote:

"Wanted!!! who knows his house address, Our national black bonnet stolen, i need a good lawyer too."

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans react to Pastor Remote's skit with Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng compiled some of the funny comments that trailed the video; see them below:

vanzyvanz:

"Eh ? He carry our bonnet?"

posh.xo_:

"Mohbad never get Justice o return that bonnet."

ennytan____:

"Na lawyer layi we go use o."

sheisaduke:

"You no know mama pricsy you no know person Queen mother, mo mean mother toh mothered mother."

gbengaadeyinka1stgcon:

"@iyaboojofespris Oya let's go, I'm coming to pick you. I've discovered his house but gbagbe bonnet o! he has sold it to some travelling missionaries."

iam__aduke:

"Return our national bonnet oooo."

Iyabo Ojo visits DJ Splash

Legit.ng also reported that Iyabo Ojo visited DJ Splash after he was said to have lost his sanity.

Different clips Iyabo shared stirred emotions as the young DJ looked fragile and sick.

Splash, during Iyabo's visit, shared how Naira Marley and his boys allegedly poisoned him.

Source: Legit.ng