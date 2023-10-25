A video of a little girl joining Kizz Daniel's My G Challenge is trending on social media

In the video, the girl flaunted her 22-karat gold earring and chain and her foreign-breed dog, which cost N150k

The fun video has since stirred reactions from many, with some netizens gushing about the girl

It looks like singer Kizz Daniel's My G Challenge is beginning to gain attention as more people are jumping on the trend.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that UK-based pastor Tobi Adegboyega caused a stir after he jumped on the challenge.

Young girl vibes to Kizz Daniel's My G song. Credit: @kizzdaniel/TikTok @daradorsexy

Source: Instagram

Well, a little girl has warmed hearts after she also took the time to join other celebrities in the challenge.

In the clip shared on TikTok by Daradorsexy, the young girl displayed her 22-karat gold earring and chain. She also showed off her foreign pet dog, Ruby, which cost N150k.

Watch the video below:

People react as little girl jumps on Kizz Daniel's challenge

See some of the reactions that trailed the video below:

assumpta000:

"This kiss Daniel challenge is not for who is facing challenges."

julietadejumo:

"I don't know what it means to grow up in wealth but I will ask my kids."

oluwapelummy:

"Dis baby first me use Gold."

Zeenah_:

"Normally he no concern me nah my papa cause am."

AliciaGold:

"Adulthood na scam true true."

abikeade1128:

"If not that am investing my money on data Wetin be all these wey I no fit buy."

Miss Hope:

"I shall make it in life. My children unborn children will never be poor in Jesus name ."

——JOLADE:

"Everything no kuku cost nah me poor."

goodnewsetimbuk:

"Ah this girl speaker nah my monthly salary. This life no balance at all."

Victoria Iloha:

"Na why I never wan born now be this money no dey to flex my picking."

Davido joins Kizz Daniel's My G Challenge

Legit.ng reported that Davido shared a video of him vibing to My G on his private jet.

The DMW label boss in the video showed off his vast collection of expensive watches.

He also revealed how much his chains, bracelets, and jet cost.

Source: Legit.ng