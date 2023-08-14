Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla aka Priscy, joined other Nigerian celebrities at the Naija Netflix exclusive dinner

Priscy looked stunning in a white dress and red headgear, and her mum could not help but boast proudly on Instagram

Iyabo proudly announced the obvious; that she birthed Priscy and added that her bride price has gone up

Iyabo Ojo's prospective son-in-law will have difficulty keeping up with how much he is expected to pay for her daughter, Priscy's bride price.

The actress' daughter attended a Netflix event and looked stunning in a red and white ensemble.

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo's post about Priscy Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo shared photos of Priscy on her Instagram page and gushed over her.

The actress praised Priscy for being a fashionista and bragged about birthing such a stunning young lady.

Iyabo also added in her usual fashion, that her daughter's bride price has gone up yet again.

She wrote:

"Bride price gone up ......... fashionistar extra ordinary @its.priscy it can only be one priscy ☝️ love.you scatter.... na me born you ❤️"

See the post below:

How did netizens react to Iyabo's post?

Iyabo's Priscy is a beautiful girl, and netizens joined her in gushing over her daughter with references to the increased bride price.

Read comments below:

mayyuledochie:

"Like momma like daughter ❤️"

godsent57:

"Mummy this one you keep increasing this bride price ……….wahala for who still dey earn in naira wey dey do savings for priscy bride price "

aae_ny:

“Na me born am” should be the best caption "

medlinboss:

"Awwww she took after her mother I know that feeling proud mother moment "

idayat.omoara:

"Anuty Iyabo ur bride price is going up every day "

adakarl1:

"Bride price up…Aunties get more drinks"

alli_adeyinka:

"Daughter of her mother!! Indeed lion nor dey born goat #Idan"

_iam_monik:

"Lion no be born monkey abeg. You're a good mother who has paved ways for children. May your reap the fruit of your labor."

How did Iyabo Ojo spoil Priscy ahead of her birthday?

The birthday of Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, aka Priscy, was on March 13, but the actress kicked off the celebration two days before.

To celebrate her only daughter in advance, Iyabo paid a surprise crew to spoil her with gifts and a trumpet serenade, which most people call 'paranran'.

In the video shared on the actress' page, Priscy held on to her flowers as she danced shyly to the songs the surprise crew played.

Source: Legit.ng