BBNaija All Stars Doyin and a fan have exchanged words on social media after the reality star posted images of her groceries

Doyin stated that she would not cook when she married but would buy groceries for her children

A troll had to call her lazy and told her to learn how to cook, and Doyin also responded by saying she would employ her to cook

BBNaija All Stars Doyin David and an overzealous fan have exchanged words on social media. Doyin had gone grocery shopping and posted images of the things she bought. She stated that she would not have to cook once she is married but would continue buying junk food for her children since she also eats like a baby.

The reality star noted that her mother had warned her about the attitude, but she was not ready to change. A fan who saw the items Doyin bought called her lazy and stated that she was also slothful when she was in Biggie's house.

BBNaija Doyin Lambasts Troll Who Calls Her Lazy. Photo Credit @officialdoyin

Source: Instagram

BBN Doyin replies a troll

Doyin took offence at what the fan wrote and decided to slam her. According to her, she does not need to cook when she gets married because some people, like the supporter, can cook while she makes money. She called the person house girl FC.

Fan react to the exchange of words between BBNaija Doyin and her supporter

Reactions have trailed the hot exchange that took place between Doyin and a fan. Here are some of the comments below.

@onyiaprudence:

"Doyin fits trolls. Someone has decided not to cook, you are forcing her to change her stance. Leave her, when she has kids, she'll be forced to cook, even it's noodles. I have never seen a woman with kids that has never cooked.

@dee_sangonuga:

"She will employ you as her cook since you’re so good at cooking."

@_cocomill:

"Doyin say nah house girl fc ,when u don’t mind ur business.

@donprettychiamaka:

"Cooking is not by force, people should learn to mind their own business."

@ade___damola1:

"Doyin get bad mouth, she and savage response 5&6."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"The way I crave my own made food ehn…I can’t relate."

@sefi_oma:

"there is a man for every woman, a woman for Everyman!!! The English interpretation is, if you love to cook, there are men for you, if you do not know or love to cook there are also men for you. Identify such partners and do not try to impose your beliefs on anyone else.

@ivy_tarii':

"But saying you can’t cook isn’t a flex! Na why she be like panla."

@bukky_tayo:

"There’s nothing wrong with having a chef to prepare nice meals for you, but as a person whether man or woman, it is essential that you at least know how to prepare basic meals for yourself. It an important life skill ."

@godson_allsom:

"Doyin You can still be making money and still cook good food . Me as a man I can cook so well and I’m proud of it."

