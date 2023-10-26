A Nigerian woman revealed her friend’s ordeal after a hilarious encounter with her boyfriend who treated her like a kid sister

The woman, who was on the phone with her partner, expressed her dissatisfaction with the way he acted as if they were not on the same level in the relationship and asked him to stop being patronising

She said that he often spoke to her with a bossy and domineering tone and demanded that he change his behaviour

A Nigerian woman took to social media to share her friend’s plight after a comical incident with her boyfriend who treated her like his younger sibling.

The woman, who was having a phone conversation with her lover, voiced her displeasure with the way he behaved as if they were not equal partners in the relationship and urged him to stop being condescending and disrespectful.

Lady confronts boyfriend over his behaviour. Photo credit: TikTok/@avra022

Source: TikTok

She complained that he often used a commanding and authoritarian tone with her and expected her to obey his orders without question.

She asked him to change his attitude and treat her with more respect and affection.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Orex63736 reacted:

"You sha don finally cast me."

Sandrasammy said:

"She's so respectful mehnnn."

Ceewhy wrote:

"Omo that was what I was facing too, I ended the relationship yesterday oh."

Oluwa Lizzy:

"She's a nice girl Safter i change ham for you i go apologise later."

User6373637366373:

"When your girl calls you bro, just know you don Dey press P and you go soon collect."

That-girl-spain:

"Na me be this girl person no fit insult me Because of relationship."

Prettymissvee:

"It's very draining l ran."

Dorathygotau:

"Story of my life with 50 yrs old man, I de explain explain taya."

Abekedammy:

"Those people ehn....Scan never do."

Ibiwunmi:

"I can relatethis guy is 7years older than me and he dey always mention my brother t for housenah everyday I dey hear your brothers at home."

Diya:

"Wetin concern me. I don rude finish for here shey he no see me bfor he come."

Source: Legit.ng