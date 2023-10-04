Big Brother Naija star Whitemoney has opened up about his experience with women and how he was treated before he had money and fame

In an episode on Nedu Wazobia's podcast, Whitemoney said that women like money and they cannot date a broke man or build with him

He also shared how most female ex-housemates approached him so that he could hook them up with wealthy men

Big Brother Naija season six winner Hazel Onou, known as Whitemoney, has made a revelation about women which many ladies might not like. The reality show star was a guest on Nedu's podcast, and he talked at length about his experience with the female gender.

He said no lady wanted to befriend him when he had nothing, but the narrative changed after winning the reality show. Women started sending him direct messages that they needed help.

Whitemoney reveals most BBN girls approach him for hook-ups

The singer made it known that most Big Brother Naija ladies reached out to him so that he could introduce them to wealthy men.

He added that ladies who participated in the Level Up edition of the reality show didn't take advantage of the platform to market their brands.

Whitemoney says 99.9% of women cannot date broke men

The reality show star also made it known that 99.9% of ladies cannot date a broke guy because they don't care about the starting point of such men.

Whitemoney called Doyin David out and asked if she could marry a broke guy and build wealth with him.

Reactions trail Whitemoney's comment about women

Netizens have reacted to Whitemoney's statement about women. Many disagreed, and some challenged him to focus on his gender.

@inegirl_eni:

"My dear don’t try it with men of these days o. You go cry tire. The men of then and now are very different. Then if you stand by a man when he makes it you will be no 1 but now if you try it when they have the money they will start spending money on ladies they didn’t have access to when they were there."

@susieq_buba:

"I am one of the 1% biko, I met my husband when he had nothing, was still staying with his parents (I am not against it), but I was working/business while he was serving, we graduated the same here but I served before him, life happens but I loved him and supported him inall his ventured into. Fast-forward to the time he got a stable job and life happens, we're married now with a daughter."

@nntreatshaven:

"How many of you men of this days will stay loyal to your wife after building with you? "

@sweetchoco33:

"The building wey I do another person don pack enter inside."

@chi_mikie:

"Na the one wey May build with Yul na d case we dey since 2 years now…. Juju abi Judy wey no build with Him dey dance with him on FB to mock the woman builder."

@lawaladekunle:

"Marry a man with vision."

@m3rizzmuzik:

"Mehn fact..rugged u whitemoney."

@drketchy:

"Who is he now sef and how much does he even have? Small money lai dis and even the kings jesters say the have become expert on women. Ka anyi nu nti biko.".

@stacy_ia:

"The one that I decided to start with from the scratch hurt my feelings."

@shuunbebe:

"Most especially Some of those Endtime Slay queens from very poor backgrounds Na their taste high pass."

