Mercy Aigbe has stated how frustrated she is doing business in Nigeria because of the high exchange rate

She revealed that she has been trying to order some goods for her fashion store with hopes that the dollar will come down

The actress had to get those goods in tears and sadness in her heart as she complained about how tired she was

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has taken to social media to vent her anger and share her frustrations with her fans because of Nigeria's skyrocketing rate of dollar exchange.

According to her, the high rate of changing dollars has affected her business so much that all her energies are drained.

Mercy Aigbe Cries Out Over Exchange Rate. Photo Credit @therealmercyaigbe

Mercy Aigbe reveals she was in tears after ordering goods

The mother of two who owns a fashion store couldn't hide her sadness and tears after buying some items abroad. She wrote that she tried to wait and maybe the exchange rate would reduce, but it didn't.

She had to ask fans who are into business to share their experience and how they have been handling the situation.

Fans react to Mercy Aigbe's post about her business

Reactions have trailed Aigbe's message about how hard it is to do business in Nigeria.

@kennymoreng:

"Well different strokes for different foes it pays for people outside Nigeria but it affects Nigerian back home."

@tovia_james_unusual:

"I don't throw shades but when you people as celebrities were supposed to stand up and use your fame to help the country's situation you guys sat back and most of them in, the likes of Toyin Abraham, did the most."

@muelseun':

"Talk to Asiwaju Baby, asiwaju don share vision with her, she is the best person you can talk to now ."

@mumcy_cisse:

"It's well agbekeade mi."

@mandrskincare:

"I will not give up in Jesus name."

@austins_nails:

"Emi lokan."

@flexomolola1:

"1 pounds is 1,520 naira today."

@shangeorgefilms:

"I simply retired. D wahala is too much."

@stardomcakes:

"Ask bakers,we can't even breathe , It is well ."

@diiadem:

"I will will never give up in Jesus name,things are harrrddddd."

