A hilarious video of a bride who refuses to be sad about leaving her family for her husband’s home has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the bride’s brother, who is emotional about his sister’s departure, trying to make her cry

However, the bride is adamant that she is not going to shed any tears and that she is overjoyed to be married

A hilarious video of a bride who shows no signs of sadness or nostalgia about leaving her family for her husband’s home has captured the attention of netizens.

The video, which was shared on various social media platforms, shows the emotional moment when the bride’s brother, who is teary-eyed and heartbroken about his sister’s departure, tries to make her feel sentimental.

Bride insists she is happy to be leaving her family. Photo credit: @dimzyempire34

Source: TikTok

However, the bride is not moved by his gesture and firmly declares that she will not cry or be unhappy about her marriage.

She repeatedly tells her brother that she is madly in love with the idea of going to her husband's house, even if it means leaving her parents and siblings behind.

The brother is stunned by his sister’s frank and cheerful attitude, while the viewers are tickled by the bride’s honest and humorous confession.

The video has received thousands of likes, comments, and shares from people who found it amusing and refreshing.

Source: Legit.ng