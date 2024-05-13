A young lady who graduated from the University of Nigeria shared one of the most defining sacrifices her mother made for her education

A young lady who had graduated from the University of Nigeria recently recounted one of the most impactful sacrifices her mother had made for her education.

The lady shared that her mother had taken out a loan from a microfinance bank to cover her school fees during a critical period.

The UNN graduate disclosed her mother took a loan to see her through her education. Photo credit: @mschimezie

Source: Twitter

How mother paid school fees with loan

As her mother was a teacher, she even used her teaching salary as collateral for the loan.

Understanding the depth of her mother’s commitment inspired the young lady to strive for success and eventually give back to her parents, as shared by @mschimezie.

In her words:

“My first tuition fee in the University of Nigeria was paid with the microfinance bank's loan my mum took and used her meagre teacher's salary as a collateral. From that moment, I just knew that I am literally her investment and I must succeed & deliver ROI.”

@Okon_Eteobong said:

“The woke generation will say otherwise. That you don't owe her anything. Can't wait to see you carry her over to your side....to enjoy the fresh air over there. God bless mama.”

@nwakaebeya wrote:

“Ditto to those who claim that they don't owe their parents anything.”

