A secondary school head boy who wrote the 2024 UTME has visited one of his teachers to thank him for teaching him well

The head boy visited his physics teacher in his office after checking his result and discovering he covered above 200 marks

The teacher made a post on Facebook, showing when the student visited him to celebrate his success in the JAMB examination

A JAMB exam candidate visited his teacher to express his appreciation for teaching him well before the exams.

The student singled out his physics teacher who he went to see in his office to say a resounding thank you.

In a video shared on Facebook by Agee Terdoo Timothy, the teacher was full of happiness that his student succeeded.

He identified the student as Master Ubwa Barnabas, who he said is the head boy of Ameewua Model College Adikpo Benue state.

Agee noted that the Ubwa scored above 200 marks in the UTME.

His words:

"One of my students, Master Ubwa Barnabas, the head boy of Ameewua Model College Adikpo Benue state, who scored 200+ in his UTME exams, returned to say thank you."

Student shares his JAMB UTME result

Meawile, a student, has proudly shared his JAMB UTME results on social media, indicating that he did well.

The results showed that the student scored 75 in mathematics, 71 in Biology and 63 in the use of English.

The student, Akintayo Emmanuel Enioto, also got 62 in chemistry, making a total of 271 in aggregate.

How to check JAMB result

In the meantime, the JAMB 2024 result can be checked online by following simple steps provided by the examination body.

The simplest way to check the 2024 JAMB result is to use the SMS method. The results can be accessed by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 with the phone number used to register for the examination during the registration phase.

Once you have sent the SMS to the code, the examination body will reply by sending your JAMB 2024 result.

According to the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), this is the only way to check the 2024 UTME result.

