Renowned Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo excited many online with the loving manner she used to celebrate her daughter's birthday

The Nollywood star hosted an endearing surprise gift moment for her angel to commemorate her special day on earth

Iyabo further shared gorgeous pictures of Priscilla Ojo adorned in a glowing dinner gown, which caught the attention of fans and celebrities

Ace Nollywood actress is filled with joy and satisfaction as she extravagantly marks her daughter Pricialla's birthday in style.

The movie star shared stunning studio pictures of her mini-lookalike as she lavished beautiful words on her.

Iyabo Ojo prays for daughter on her birthday. Credit: @iyabojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo noted that the celebrant was her "jewel of inestimable value," among other things.

She narrated how fortunate and delighted she was to have Priscy as her daughter and prayed for God's guidance in her endeavours.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The actress also shared videos of the huge surprise she threw for her baby girl, which included a giant gift box, a basket of chocolate bars, helium balloons, and more.

More clips showed the mother of two dancing to the songs played by the surprise team, which made her daughter's day great.

"Happy birthday, my jewel of inestimable value, my world, my best friend @its.priscy," she wrote. "May you continue to grow in strength, power, success, long life, great health, prosperity, wisdom, and happiness... You're the best. I'm so blessed and proud to call you my daughter. It's your day, girl, so let the party begin. We're about to paint Lagos blue. #itsadenimaffair, BIG P is 23 yeeeppeeee."

See her post below:

See the more videos here:

Netizens join Iyabo Ojo to celebrate her daughter:

Legit.ng gathered reactions from fans and celebrities, see them below:

sajetiologa:

"Happy birthday my darling beautiful princess congratulations on your new age."

okeybakass:

Happy birthday to your daughter."

shantizworld:

"Happy birthday to you my beautiful ajoke , may God bless your new age sweet."

officialomobory:

"Happiest birthday Ajoke."

flaksam_collection:

"@iyaboojofespris is it ur birthday u don dance pass celebrant selfa ba olode fe lo juur joy shall be permanent in Jesus name."

Enioluwa and Priscilla Ojo serve couple looks

The popular social media sensations Enioluwa and Priscilla Ojo turned heads on the timelines with their last outing.

The admirable duo stunned many with the lush traditional embellishments they adorned to an event. E

Enticing netizens with their elegant camera poses, the two filled many with wonder over the type of camaraderie they share.

Source: Legit.ng