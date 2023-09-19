Naira Marley’s former disk jockey, DJ Splash, has now spilled the tea on Marlian Records boss to actress Iyabo Ojo after she visited his home

In a heart wrenching interview making the rounds online, Splash explained how Naira and his boys planned to poison him because he wanted to start music

DJ Splash’s explanation on the horrors he faced with Naira Marley got many Nigerians showing concern

DJ Splash, a young disk jockey who reportedly lost his mind while working for Naira Marley, has now spoken up.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo paid a visit to DJ Splash’s home to speak with him in the aftermath of singer Mohbad’s death.

The talented disk jockey was seen looking sickly as he recounted how Naira Marley and his boys planned to poison him and dumping him back with his mother after he stayed with him for a while.

Nigerians react as DJ Splash reveals secrets of Naira Marley and Marlian Records. Photos: @iyaboojopespris, @djsplashent

Source: Instagram

In the video which was posted on Iyabo Ojo’s Instagram page, DJ Splash explained that he started living with Naira Marley and doing his disk jockeying but he wasn’t making money to be able to send home to his folks and that the little money he made, he used it to eat and fend for himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Splash then noted that he decided to leave DJ-ing and venture into music with the hopes of making money to be able to care for his family. The youngster revealed that he made his intentions known to Naira Marley and the Marlian Records boss was not pleased with it.

DJ Splash explained that after he revealed his intentions to Naira Marley about starting music, the Marlian Records boss and his boys started to make plans to poison his food and make him mad while also telling his mother that he is not okay.

The youngster explained that they were not aware that he heard their discussion. DJ Splash added that after a while, his body started to feel strange and he decided to stop eating their food and buying his own food outside. According to the youngster, his plan to start making music was not because he wanted to do better than them but he only wanted to be able to make better money and do something tangible with his life.

DJ Splash revealed that Naira Marley even reported him to his own mother that he was no longer cooperating with them.

See the heart wrenching video below:

Reactions as DJ Splash reveals how Naira Marley plotted to make him mad

DJ Splash’s narration of his ordeal with Naira Marley soon caused a huge online buzz and many Nigerians expressed their displeasure for the Marlian Music boss.

Read some of their comments below:

yhemo_lee:

“He looks sick!! Very sick at that.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Oh okay, so in short, NairaMarley picks up destinies and just destroys them! A ritu alist and more .”

stanbnx:

“At this point I think this record Label is beyond what we know.”

ladyque_1:

“They ruined him That record label should be ban already.”

ab_phill:

“Wicked Record Label, Even Cubana Chief Priest go lean if Marlian Records sign am.”

priscillia_oluchi_:

“All these against one person. And you manage to close your eyes to bed? I’m utterly gobsmacked!”

annieberrycourrt:

“U force boys to take drugss..u use them as ur lab rat and ur mum is aware of the whole situation according to what dj splash confessed….haaa except they kill God,except they close the heavens,except there is no more God…Naira and everyone involved will never know peace…Amen.”

cleopatrasblog:

“I’m sick to my stomach.”

affordableart.ng:

“What a wicked world I can,t hold tears .”

sisitranz4mers:

“Naira marley mama should be questioned dat one only one slap she go sing truth.”

sisitranz4mers:

“Gawd pikin say e wan sing join dj naira marley turn d boy to enemy so drugging him to turn him mad was his option?..una see say mohbad wasn't lying.”

Mohbad's father reveals why he hurriedly buried singer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Mohbad’s father, Mr Joseph Aloba, explained why his late son was hurriedly buried in a 'rough' location.

Recall that Mohbad’s burial site which was located beside a cassava farm had raised a series of complaints from Nigerians who felt it was not befitting for a celebrity.

In a video posted on Instagram by @temilolasobola and spotted by Legit.ng, Mohbad’s father explained the reason behind his son’s quick burial.

Source: Legit.ng