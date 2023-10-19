Naira Marley's former signee DJ Splash has made a tremendous recovery as clips of him visiting Iyabo Ojo at home went viral

The young disc jockey in the viral clip looked much better and healthier as he returned to public life

DJ Splash, during his visit to Iyabo Ojo's home, was full of praise and appreciation for the actress for coming to his rescue

Young Nigerian disc jockey and artiste Aderoju Mathew, aka DJ Splash, trended online after his recent visit to Iyabo Ojo's home.

DJ Splash is a former signee of the embattled music label Marlian Records. His health stirred public concern after clips of him looking fragile, sick and very skinny went viral.

Weeks after clips of him looking fragile and sick, DJ Splash recovers and visits Iyabo Ojo at home. Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris/@djplashgram

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo was one of the people who took it upon herself to see that the young man was restored to good health.

DJ Splash thanks Iyabo Ojo

Weeks after the famous interview where Iyabo Ojo visited the young artiste in his home, he made his first public appearance.

The recent clips of him with his mum and brothers visiting Iyabo Ojo to thank her for coming to his rescue stirred emotions online.

During the visit, Splash hugged the actress very tight, thanking her for helping him.

Watch the video of DJ Splash's visit to Iyabo Ojo's home below:

Viral clip of DJ Splash looking chubby stirred online reactions

Here are some of the responses the video stirred online:

@gistloverblog_mediaoutlet:

"God Bless you, My ex-wife, you will not weep over your children DJ Splash is looking chubby and fine now but DJ Splash accent yi lo ku bayi ooo, we nor want that accent again ooo."

@esohedikedi12018:

"He is alot better than the last time you went visiting. Though he still needs more treatment to be perfect. God bless y'all for what you do in the society and for the needy."

@pauloo2104:

"MamaForTheYouths!! God will keepOn blessingU."

@fouad.bk_:

"Anytime you see a colored bonnet it’s love & light but when you see the black one? Run!"

@bisolaibadan:

"Queen mother you will never cry over your children Masha Allah."

@mosule1234:

"There are many things Naira Marley should be arrested for."

@oluwatosin_sokoya:

"Even the mama sef is looking good, you can tell she’s her mind is at peace now that her son is feeling better. God bless them."

@heissayyid:

"I rejoined the live video cuz no be black bonnet she wear today thank you so much our mommy. You are blessed❤️."

@toluwatee:

"Marlian English yi nor ni..Thank God for quick recovery."

@ego__oyibo280:

"See fine boy wey NM don almost destroy he life finish and people still Stan that dev!l tueh! God bless you Ma and everyone on this case fighting for the real justice to be served."

@famery_ent:

"You have talkers and you have doers, action speaks volume, may Almighty continue to elevate you and bless your daily."

Video as Iyabo Ojo visits DJ Splash

Legit.ng recalls reporting a clip of when Iyabo Ojo visited the ex-Marlian signee after he was alleged to have lost his sanity.

The clips of the young DJ left many filled with emotions as he looked fragile, sick and in extreme need of immediate medical attention.

During this visit, Splash revealed how Naira Marley and his boys allegedly poisoned him before dumping him with his mum.

