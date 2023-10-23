Nollywood actress turned politician Tonto Dikeh has dumped her party ADC for the ruling APC

Reports have it that the mum of one is scheduled to be formally introduced to the APC in an event in Abuja

Even though Tonto has not made a formal declaration, netizens have expressed mixed opinions about her decision

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will reportedly welcome a new party member in Abuja, Tonto Dikeh.

The actress has allegedly dumped the African Democratic Congress, the party under which she contested for the post of deputy governor of Rivers state in the 2023 election.

Tonto Dikeh has reportedly joined APC. Photo credit: @tontolet

According to reports, the politician will be introduced by the APC national women leader, Mary Alile, in Abuja, an event set to take place at the national secretariat on Monday, October 23.

There has, however, been no formal report or declaration from Tonto Dikeh.

Tonto is not the only actor to make such a move in recent times. Yul Edochie also moved to APC and suddenly started supporting President Tinubu after the elections.

See the post below:

Reactions to Tonto's transition to APC

While some Nigerians applauded the actress, others criticised her. Read some comments below:

henry.brown10:

"Nigerians will never learn, all these celebrities work hand in hand with this politicians."

jite_mama:

"This one is just after money. Anywhere Belle face."

olofofonaija1:

"Why APC go carry this wahala girl join body??"

chechu4ril:

"I guess for Nigeria you need to go to hell in order to defeat the devil. We need more women focused on driving change to enter the country's ruling party seriously. We need hope for a better tomorrow."

peterfilapao:

"She knows they coming for her, she doesn't have anywhere to hide."

nickiegoldee:

"People go begin de hate her."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Politics is just a rolling dice. Anywhere belle face na front."

emmasakutu:

"She was using mohbads death to chase clout #justiceformohbad she don join the ruling party clout chasers she knew her agenda right from the beginning."

bigjaypapa1:

"Her Boyfriend abi Shuga Zaddy is now a minister, so it's expected!"

