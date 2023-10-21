Former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has asked Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, which of the courts she plans to sue the UN

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the threat to sue the United Nations (UN) by Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, the Minister for Women's Affairs.

Kennedy-Ohanenye had threatened to sue the UN over the allegations bordering on financial mismanagement.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, October 16 in Abuja, the minister said all the sister bodies of the UN should make available to the government all the accounts they have used to source for the monies.

Reacting to the threat made by President Bola Tinubu’s minister to sue the UN, Sani asked which of the courts she planned to use in pursuing her case.

The former lawmaker asked this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani, on Friday, October 20.

“The minister who threatened to sue the UN, I don’t know which of the Courts she wants to use.”

Nigerians React to Tinubu's minister's threat to sue UN

Some Nigerians reacted to Tinubu's minister threat under Sani's post.

@SunnetplanetC

She talks too much... UN dash your NGO money to share for people.... Your registered NGO dem eat the money ... You no hold them accountable ooo, you say make UN come dey explain, upon sai na dash oo, sotee you dey threatening dem say na court go settle d tin, She wants sure God?

@kenstine

She doesn’t even know what the UN means. She wants to sue the world, and including herself

@AdulojuLanre

Her courtyard may be, that clip is still so shocking. If that is our best representation of the Nigerian woman.

Then I strongly suggest we reintroduce the concept of adult education at the leadership level.

@Ice_tweetz

I believe after he said that, he will wake up at night, recall his statement and start laughing at it.

@BillyAjala

UN can be sued in the jurisdiction where the act is committed, an action can be brought against them in Nigeria just like an action was brought against most foreign organisations like Mobil, Shell, Chevron and compensation paid to the Nigerian victims.

@Denrichella

Come to think of it, she was actually a presidential aspirant in APC. Imagine the disaster it would have been had she scaled through.

@kreativeshelter

The popular parlance of this administration is "go to Court."

It can be the International Court at the Hague or the USA and most likely the one near her Ministry.

Tinubu's minister threatens to sue United Nations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kennedy-Ohanenye threatened to sue the UN over the allegations bordering on financial mismanagement.

The Tinubu's minister alleged that the United Nations has been receiving monies from donors on behalf of Nigerians and demanded that all the sister bodies of the UN should make available to the government all the accounts they have used to source for the monies.

She stressed that Nigerians deserved to see the accounts and know how the monies were being spent, or the UN should apologise to Nigerians if they can't make the accounts available.

Source: Legit.ng