Nigerian singer Yemi Alade sparked hilarious reactions on social media with a video

Showing off moments of her enjoying different delicacies, the singer revealed she was no longer interested in having a flat tummy

Yemi Alade used a hilarious voiceover for her clip that explained the different reasons she would not be joining the race anymore

Like many other women, the Johnny crooner, Yemi Alade, has given up on the societal norm of having a flat tummy.

In a viral clip online, the singer shared videos of herself eating. She also displayed a variety of sumptuous meals she had eaten from restaurants and hotels.

To drive home her point, Yemi Alade used a voiceover that gave different hilarious reasons why she would no longer be a member of the flat tummy community.

According to the singer, a flat tummy will not matter in heaven. She noted she would not keep fighting for her tummy to stay flat because she was not a snake.

Netizens react to Yemi Alade's video

The singer's hilarious video got netizens talking. Read some of the comments sighted below:

life.styl__:

"Ignorance..is not your fault old age never come."

ayo_mi605:

"Abi ooo big belle better pass ulcer."

iphine15promactyr:

"Flat tummy is for those selling market or those that have market to sell."

naijavendorscircle:

"I’m not a snake please. I am she."

souljay_01:

"Yemi dey enjoy lowkey"

bibianstella:

"I no blame her o."

maiya_maiyassi:

"Honestly na snake Belle no d fat pass em body "

tray_ci_:

"Finally d truth has been revealed"

iamdzy_boi:

"Yemi pic with Davido get the most liked and comments since this year lol enjoy yourself mama."

