The Chief Executive of Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI) Engineer Michael Oluwagbemi, has announced pre-launch activities across the nation

Oluwagbemi said the pre-launch is to engage stakeholders, showcase critical gas supply projects, and facilitate the conversion and refuelling of infrastructure nationwide

According to Oluwagbemi, the nationwide CNG deployment will hold on Wednesday, May 29, 2024

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI) has announced a series of activities leading up to the highly anticipated nationwide deployment.

Head of the PCNGI, Engineer Michael Oluwagbemi, disclosed that the nationwide CNG deployment will take place on May 29, 2024.

Pre-launch activities ahead of CNG nationwide deployment commences today Photo credit: @abdullahayofel

Source: Twitter

Oluwagbemi said PCNGI will embark on an extensive pre-launch itinerary aimed at engaging stakeholders, showcasing critical gas supply projects, and facilitating the conversion and refuelling infrastructure nationwide.

This was contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, May 15.

The PCNGI boss explained that the nationwide pre-launch is part of the programme’s commitment to fostering sustainable energy solutions and reducing carbon emissions.

The Programme Director/Chief Executive added that the programs are a fulfilment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s promise to leverage CNG in driving Nigeria’s energy transition in the transportation sector

The schedule of activities is as follows:

Wednesday, May 15: Southwest-1 Stakeholder Event @ Lagos, incorporating Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos states.

Wednesday, May 15-22: Presidential (Virtual) Commissioning of Critical Gas Supply Projects @ NNPCL.

Thursday, May 16: Jets and Mikano Factory Inspection with the Labour Ministry, Labour Unions & Media.

Friday, May 17: South-South & South East Stakeholder Event @ Port Harcourt, incorporating Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Abia, and Anambra.

Saturday, May 18: Launch of SS Affiliate Conversion & Refueling Center at Femadec Site in Port Harcourt, Inspection Tour of Total Energies Support Mother station for Auto CNG @Uyo.

Wednesday, May 22: North Central-II & Southwest II Combined Engagement Session @ Ilorin, incorporating Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Kogi, & Kwara.

Friday, May 24 through 31: Kojo Factory Inspection Tour at Enugu-Onitsha Site, Receive Cylinders and Kits for Launch Event, Receive First Set of Assembled Tricycles for Launch Event, Receive First Set of Buses from Kojo, Mikano, and Jets Cos.

Wednesday, May 29: Press Conference Announcing Launch of Conversion Incentive Program @ Abuja, Commissioning of Ilorin Refueling and Conversion Center by Chairman Governors Forum.

Thursday, May 30: Commissioning of Luojia Assembly Plant for CNG Tricycles on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Tinubu directs MDAs to procure CNG vehicles

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu directed that all ministries, departments and agencies should start buying CNG busses

The president also rejected the request of some members of the FEC proposing to buy the petrol relying vehicles

According to Tinubu, government officials and MDAs must start leading by example by switching to CNG vehicles

Source: Legit.ng