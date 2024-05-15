A Nigerian lady and her husband, who are both graduates, were posted to the same NYSC orientation camp

The lady has shared a video showing how they had fun during the NYSC camping period, which lasted three weeks

The video went viral and got many comments from social media users, some of whom said they were seeing such a coincidence for the first time

A Nigerian lady and her husband are both graduates, and they are now doing their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The amazing thing about their service year is that they were mobilised in the same batch and posted in the same period.

The lady and her husband were posted to the same NYSC orientation camp. Photo credit: TikTok/@rema.pelz.

Also, not only were they in the same batch, they were also posted to the same NYSC orientation camp.

In a TikTok video shared by @rema.pelz, the lady showed how she and her husband had fun in the orientation camp.

She noted that many people who saw them did not believe that they were couples.

She wrote:

"We had so much fun at the 3 weeks orientation camp. Guess what? People couldn’t believe we came as couple."

When she posted the video on TikTok, it got many reactions from netizens who marvelled at the coincidence.

Some people asked how such could have happened given that they are bearing the same name, she said it was after camping that she changed her name.

Her words:

"Yes… I didn’t change my name to my husband’s name before camp…I did it after camping."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady and her husband goes for NYSC together

@Mrs_Offu said:

"Na honeymoon be this."

@merceetega commented:

"I for just carry my husband follow body. Maybe dem for allow me stay."

@Public Speaking Coach said:

"I love it for you both. It's funny how I saw this video and said 'I know them'. May God bless your home."

@Jewellery_Genie said:

"That’s top-tier bonding level. Experiencing every step in life together."

@PIZZI said:

"Na vacation una just go."

@meet_dara asked:

"How did you do it and you were posted at the same place?."

