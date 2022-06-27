Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh impressed quite a lot of Nigerians in a recent interview when she talked about having what it takes to be deputy governor

The controversial figure shocked many when she shared her campaign poster and announced that she would be going fully into Rivers state politics

According to many, the mum of one answered the questions intelligently and seems to have what it takes to be in power

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh in an interview recently disclosed that she knows she has failed in some parts of her life, but she has never failed to deliver as a leader.

The controversial figure made the statement above in an interview where she had to prove that she is ready to become the deputy governor of Rivers state.

Tonto Dikeh says she is ready to be deputy governor Photo credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

I have what it takes

Tonto revealed that through her philanthropist and volunteering, she has been involved in politics for about three years which a lot of people do not know.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The actress in her speech talked about how she has always fought for the inclusion of women and youths in different grounds of politics.

She continued by saying that she knows that the post of a deputy governor is a 'spare tyre', but she is ready to become the best spare tyre anyone has seen.

Tonto dicsloed that when she was approached with the proposal to run for office, she found it amazing, intriuging , and overwhelming but it is something she will be able to do.

On being a women of controversy, the actress revealed that she is ready for whatever running for the post of a deputy governor throws at her.

Watch the video here:

Mixed reactions to Tonto Dikeh's video

delik_empire:

"She’s more than ready "

official_afunwa101:

"Ready ready we play too much."

sextoysbyleash:

"Really proud of who she is. She answered most questions intelligently."

joyce.cieslinska:

"Ah ah wow im so proud of her, no wonder she finish kpokpogiri.. very strong Babe"

benyjomusic:

"Every day will be a fight day in government house. She and the First Lady "

lytna_:

"Her ear rings no allow me to hear anything self ."

tochi_felix:

"But honestly this woman is intelligent. Make we forget how controversial she is . But she is smart af. If she has failed in other aspects of life . Has she failed in leadership? Go think about that "

Tonto Dikeh steps out for 1st official political duty

It is indeed a new era for Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh who fully launched her political career and may well become the next deputy governor of Rivers state.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the movie star was announced as the running mate for African Democratic Congress (ADC)’s governorship candidate, Tonte Ibraye.

The film star hit the ground running as she joined party officials for her first official party duty.

Source: Legit.ng