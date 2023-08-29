Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has continued to show his support for Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Just recently, the movie star shared a video of Tinubu dancing as he proceeded to praise the politician

Yul Edochie’s post on his endorsement of Tinubu soon garnered a series of interesting comments from his followers

Controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has once again displayed his love and support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of Tinubu dancing and having a good time.

Yul Edochie shared an old video of Tinubu dancing in his seat. Photos: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The throwback clip showed the president sitting with Nasir El-Rufai and other politicians at a table, but he could not stop dancing to the performer’s rendition of Lagbaja’s Konko Below song.

In the caption of his post, Yul made sure to hail Tinubu as his president. He wrote:

“THE JAGABAN. GCFR. 001. @officialasiwajubat My President.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie praises President Tinubu

As expected, Yul Edochie’s post caused a stir among his Instagram followers and many of them took to his comment section to react.

Read what they had to say below:

soloblinkz:

“Yul you go dey toxic for real life.”

iam_emmafavour_bosslady:

“I use to tell people to mind their business anytime I see bad comment on your post but like this, omo u don too over do, once no one is talking about u, you must bring something up so people can talk about you u are too old for this childish behavior .”

mc_ichie:

“How far.. That your Peter obi movie still dey YouTube? I want watch am ”

Ntormobassey:

“All the men supporting this man because it was a woman he hurt, a woman that has been with him for 18yrs, I hope u all are seeing that this man doesn't have one bit of conscience??”

ajaykaffy:

“Campaign after election hungry man they don’t need you now you can’t have a good impact.”

judy_austin_obasi_wife:

“I swear to God i just dey feel for your parents and your siblings yul for the kind of shame and disgrace wen you dey give them your father go just sit down be like God i shore say na my son yul be this he non go better for Judy and her mama.”

shomie_thickana:

“Why didnt u campaign for him? Why didnt you stand up for him before he won, at least all the tr^lling? Why didn't you post him before he won?”

maczora:

“How on earth can well respected Chief Pete have such a son!!!... oga you deh tarnish your papa image back to back .”

ladyq237_crochet:

“Thought this man acted a Peter Obi movie during campaign?”

Yul Edochie says Tinubu will fix Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie unapologetically declared his support for the country’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the controversial movie star shared photos of himself rocking a white outfit with Tinubu’s photo boldly displayed on it.

According to Yul, he is 100% an Asiwaju boy and unapologetically supports the politician. He also added that he believes in Tinubu and prays for him to succeed. He stated that he will fix Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng