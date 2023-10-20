Yul Edochie has posted a message on his Instagram page about the potential of President Tinubu to fix the country

He added that the president is a master strategist who knows what he is doing about Nigeria's situation

He accompanied his post with a picture of himself and his second wife wearing branded T-shirts that state Jagaban will fix Nigeria

Controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has posted a message of hope on his Instagram handle. In his note to Nigerians, he revealed that President Tinubu has the magic wand to fix the nation.

The actor also made it known that the number one citizen of Nigeria is a master strategist who knows precisely what he's doing about the plight of Nigerians.

Yul Edochie Says Tinubu Can Fix Nigeria. Photo Credit @yuledochie/@judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Yul and Judy Austin wear branded T-shirts to encourage Nigerians

The actor and his second wife, Judy Austin, wore branded T-shirts with the president's picture in the post. It also had the inscription "Jagaban will fix Nigeria".

The father of four also prayed for the nation and stated that no matter the struggles, it will always be well with the country.

Se his post here:

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's post

Fans have reacted to the post made by Yul Edochie. Some agreed with him, while others sent him to the gallows. Here are some of their comments below.

@amasecret_skincar:

"Yul Abeg naaaa."

@ice_doll1's:

"What hunger cannot do doesn’t exist."

@sammystouch_:

"If u love May yuledochie gather here."

@fanzy_king:

"Unfollowed

@aval_edochie:

"Yes oo, Congratulations to you, Tinubu will fix Nigeria. Then after his tenure he will directly hand over power to you without conducting election again NDI UCHU."

@skitsblog:

"To relax in Paris no dey hungry una?"

@urennah_:

"Marry the wrong partner at your own risk."

@bright4lf's:

"U people won’t stop hate ? I love this two , same as I do love May God bless them all

@the.90nine's:

"We pin."

@teddie_doll:

"Awww Renewed hope twinny goals . Chief chancellor & Vice chancellor for polygamy affair ward 1 division 4 Asaba commission is vacant make they find this position put una."

Yul Edochie hails Tinubu, shares video of the president dancing

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Edochie had continued to show his support for President Tinubu. He shared the video of the president dancing on his Instagram page.

In the clip, Jagaban sat with some politicians and danced to Lagbaja'a's song, 'Konko Below.' In the post's caption, he hailed the president and called him beautiful names and titles.

The post caused a stir among social media users. Many were unhappy with his actions, while others encouraged him to continue supporting the president.

Source: Legit.ng