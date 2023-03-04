Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has landed in rivers statement ahead of the governorship election scheduled for March 11

Tonto, who is the ADC deputy governor candidate, shared videos from the party’s campaign in Rivers state

In one of the videos, the moment of one was seen showing some dance moves amid cheers from those present

Nigerian actress and politician Tonto Dikeh is getting all set ahead of the upcoming governorship elections, which are set to take place on Saturday, March 11.

The mother of one who is the deputy-governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers state has taken to social media to share videos of her campaigning alongside her party members,

Tonto Dikeh shares videos from ADC campaign. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

In a video, Tonto was all smiles as she showed off some moves amid cheers from the audience.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Below is another video she shared:

Fans hail Tonto Dikeh

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from the actress' fans as many applauded her. See some of their comments below:

ruby_ojiakor:

"Weldone sis ."

harmarachy:

"We’re rooting for you ."

vincent_chinedumofficial:

"Good luck king T....congratulations in advance

joyceababio37:

"You all better go and vote for her. Supporting her from Ghana ❤️ ♥️ ."

lilianabakpa:

"God will c u tru in Jesus name."

wole_adebiyi:

"Weldone and all the best. At least you are out there doing 5he needful unlike other not doing Jack and expect unseen forces of emotions to come to their aid."

_apostle_ben:

"What is the name of the party."

daniel__hizy:

"Who deyyyyy the incoming deputy governor of rivers state."

glowreeh_hairline:

"I hope and pray you win cause you deserve it."

ruchimaemelife:

"You're such a vibe."

sunnynwenenda:

"You don try."

Tonto Dikeh jets to Rivers state ahead of governorship elections

Legit.ng previously reported how Tonto Dikeh moved on from her family drama to focus on the upcoming governorship elections in the country.

The screen diva turned politician is the deputy-governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers state.

Ahead of the polls set to hold on Saturday, March 11, the Abuja-based actress shared a post informing fans and supporters of her trip to the state.

Source: Legit.ng