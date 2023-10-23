Bobrisky has jumped on Kizz Daniel' My G' challenge and showed off some of the swag he got

In the clip, he was wearing expensive accessories and touched each item as he moved to the song's rhythm

While Kizz Daniel's music 'My G' played in the background, a fashion stylist assisted the crossdresser in wearing some of the gold jewellery

Popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has proved he is a cash cow. He recently joined Kizz Daniel's My G challenge and put on show some of his gold accessories.

In the clip shared by Kizz Daniel, Bobrisky was wearing a gold chain worth N8 million naira. He pointed to his neck as he danced to the singer's song 'My G'.

Bobrisky joins Kizz Daniel’s My G Challenge, and the singer reacts. Photo Credit @kizzdaniel/@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bob Risky exhibits expensive earrings and bangles

One of the essences of the challenge was to show off wealth, drip and bill, which Bobrisky aptly described in the video. While wearing his earrings, he reveals that they cost N 2.5 million.

He also made it known that his four bangles were worth N3.4 million. And empathised that all his accessories were gold.

See the video of Bobrisky doing the challenge here:

Fans react to Bobrisky's My G's challenge

Netizens have reacted to the clip of Bobrisky's challenge. Many hailed him for proving his worth. Here are some of the comments below.

Source: Legit.ng