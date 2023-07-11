Bobrisky has shared a video of his new look after getting his body worked on recently

The crossdresser had earlier shared videos as proof that he indeed went in for surgery to alter his shape

Netizens however refuse to believe the new video of Bobrisky as they are used to him saying something and doing another

A viral video of Bobrisky walking around in pain and simultaneously showing off his new shape has sparked reactions online.

The crossdresser shared the aftermath of the surgery he had recently so that his back view looks like a woman's.

The person in the video, presumably Bob, tied a wrapper loosely and walked gingerly around the room as the person behind the camera made fun of him before gushing over his new look.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Bobrisky's video

The vial clip got people dragging the crossdresser as most people refuse to believe he's the one in the video without seeing his face.

Read comments below:

official_hope_id:

"Please nothing should happen to my mummy of Lagos. I pray for fast healing."

nwachukwunkechi8:

"Believe Bob Risky at your own risk the boy can lie like fish drinking water in the river "

therealikegbunams:

"Why eh reach bob turn he Dey tie wrapper "

sassbyday:

"Hope say as you dey do the yansh dem dey mould your legs according to the yansh size, I no wan see any improper fraction again I take God beg una"

nyoretee_worldwide:

"Senior man be calming down."

dj_elvis_oficialll:

"Na so Nigerians mumu ? Person nor show his face, una believe am."

auntyashabs:

"This thing no balance mehn one part weigh different "

adekunle__008:

"No matter how he do yansh he's still a man with gbola "

fineboi_nachi_:

"senior man I greet you ohh. Why one side big pass for the yansh?"

nurse_canazy:

"You are already walking under 24hrs???Lmaoooo…Common naaw "

sampro_fingers:

"Who else noticed this is not BoB just using us to catch cruise with someone else in dere"

_official_zinny:

" problem , if bob recovers from this all of una no go hear word for this ig ."

Bobrisky’s PA resurfaces with more details of their relationship

Oye Kyme, popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky's ex-PA, spilled more tea about what they did when they were still on good terms.

In an Instagram story post, the Ivorian lady shared a throwback video of the crossdresser where he called her his daughter.

Reacting to the video with a caption, Oye revealed that Bob used to sleep with her, 'his daughter', till she got tired every night.

