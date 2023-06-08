Bobrisky's Ivorian PA, Oye Kyme, has returned online to drag her former boss Bobrisky over their relationship

Oye shared an old video of the crossdresser before they fell out, referring to her as his daughter

The ex-PA revealed that Bob slept with her, but netizens suspect she is chasing clout as always

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky's ex-PA Oye Kyme is not done spilling the tea about what they did when they were still on good terms.

In an Instagram story post, the Ivorian lady shared a throwback video of the crossdresser where he called her his daughter.

Netizens react to Oye Kyme's new revelation Photo credit: @bobrisky222/@oye.kyme

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the video with a caption, Oye revealed that Bob used to sleep with her, 'his daughter', till she got tired every night.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In another post, someone asked if she was back with the crossdresser, and she replied in the negative.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Oye's new revelation

tessglitz:

"Abeggy..go rest... always using bob for clout."

symplybarbz:

"When she sees she’s no longer getting engagement on her page, she posts bob. Can she rest ‍♀️"

lami_kumzy:

"Make this girl move on abeg "

blessing_chika_:

"Not this girl again "

fresh_not3s:

"All this cross dressers wey Dey get daughter "

daddytehila17:

"NAH this girl God send to Bob has revenge"

barbie_savage122:

"This gal again Nawa oodem no dey offend una make una forgive and forgetbob don buy market for this gal hand sha‍♀️"

prankhottie:

"Why this girl Dey chase cl0ust every eke market day? Move on girl !!!"

brownsugar_xoxo2:

"It’s a lie, bob isn’t that classless."

kwin___adaobi:

"Our rest in Jesus name, there are better ways you can get attention than this."

notinyourimagination:

"Eve by day Adam by night

tessglitz:

"Abeggy..go rest... always using bob for clout."

Bobrisky shades Papaya Ex over romantic birthday treat

The drama between popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky and Papaya Ex might not end soon.

This came as Bobrisky issued a warning to Papaya against competing with him, or she would go broke.

Bobrisky’s statement is coming after Papaya had shared pictures and videos showing off the kind of treat she got from her man.

Source: Legit.ng