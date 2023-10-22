Nigerian singer Portable's first wife, Omobewaji, caused a huge stir online after she had an outburst concerning a viral video of her husband with his 4th baby mama

Legit.ng reported that Zazu act's fourth baby mama got tongues wagging after she hosted a grand reception for her man following his return from Italy

It didn't take long for the musician's wife to pour out her heavy heart over the situation that had befallen her home, as many reacted

Nigerian singer Portable's first wife, Ewatomi Omobewaji, has spurred reactions online with her recent social media post.

Bewaji Instagram uploaded a post depicting her current emotional state shortly after a viral video showed the Zazu act and his fourth baby mama in a romantic cosy room.

Portable 1st wife Bewaji reacts as he goes to see his fourth baby mama Ashabi Simple Credit: @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi, @ashabi_simple

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng broke the news that Portable and Ashabi Simple became a hot topic online after the actress hosted a grand reception to welcome him home from Italy.

A few minutes after the love-infested clip trended; Portable's first wife took to her Instagram story to share a crying emoji and express her poignant thoughts.

Omobewaji cried out to God and begged Him to remove all her pains and make her happy forever.

She went on to advise herself on preparing her mind for betrayal at any time since anyone can betray anybody and won't recall the good things you've done for them.

Her first Instagram story post read:

"God, You are The One Who The Only One Who Knows How I Feel Inside Me Right. Remove All My Sorrows And Make Me Happy Forever."

Her second post read:

"Train Your Mind To Be Ready For Betrayal Anytime At Anytime, Anyone Can Betray You. They Won't Even Remember The Good You Have Done."

See screenshots from her Instagram story

Portable 1st wife in tears as singer moves to 4th baby mama immediately after their return from Italy Credit: @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi

Source: Instagram

