Portable has finally returned to Nigeria as he appeared to have ended his European tour, which started a few weeks ago

A video showed the moment the Zazu crooner was welcomed at the airport by fellow Nigerians, with some hailing him in excitement

The fun video shared on the Zeh Nation label boss' Instagram page has left netizens talking

Controversial singer and Street Pop star Habeeb Olalomi, popularly known as Portable Zazu, is back in the country.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video showing Portable with some Oyinbo in Paris, France.

It appears the Zeh Nation label boss has ended his Europe tour, which commenced some weeks ago, as he was received at the airport by his manager, Bolaji Serah Oluwafunmilayo, aka Babyluv.

A clip from the airport showed people hailing Portable while some were seen approaching the singer, who sported a black outfit.

The singer, however, appeared to be stunned by the welcome he received.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Portable wrote in his caption:

"Welcome back omomi."

Watch the video:

Fans hail Portable as he returns to Nigeria

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed Portable's return video. See some of the reactions below:

aishalawal1:

"Manager toh moye weldone darling."

gossiploadedtv:

"Welcome back the street KING! Europe will be missing you."

pop_ceilling_designs:

"Wahala go soon start again na. Anyway I love him."

kingronke:

"Whala Whala Whala Idamu Nigeria."

chance_kid3:

"Why baba con dress like undertaker I too love ham."

djspicey:

"Undertaker style way na hin baba take enter back."

churchillmimo:

"He don cme back their Father."

onpointtalk:

"Sango Kanye West."

ashabi_simple:

"Thank GOD for safe trip."

olagoldone:

"If u no love portable, nah from haters family u come from."

revdimo10:

"Why he come dress like Michael Jackson."

stizzee_:

"Supposed Micheal Jackson with undertaker vibes."

